'Every coach has some basic philosophy': Mark Boucher speaks ahead of debut season

Former South African cricketer Mark Boucher is ready to begin a new chapter in his life in the Indian Premier League as Mumbai Indians head coach. He will be coming in to replace one of the most successful head coaches in the history of the Mumbai Indians, Mahela Jayawardene. In an interview with the Mumbai Indians, Boucher reflected on the squad goals and expectations for this season.

"There will be expectations, absolutely, there should be, and Im looking forward to the challenge. I think that the team has been consistent over the years, and you have got the trophies to show that as well, so I will be feeding off a lot of people around me. We have got a fantastic support staff, we have got the scouts, so there's a lot of support for me and my job as well, so I'm just looking to feed off that and try to add value where I can," Boucher said.



New coaching philosophy

It will be a different experience for the MI players as they will play under a different coach and a new coaching philosophy after five years.

"Coaching philosophy I think every coach will have some sort of basic philosophy that he sort of goes by. So you know I will have my basic philosophy on the game of cricket in the way I think it should be played, but really it's just about trying to fit into a very successful franchise and if I can add value in my sort of way and change one or two things for the good of the franchise. So no set philosophy, but I have my basic ways of going about things," Boucher said.

Nervous but raring to go

Boucher will be under enormous pressure after Mumbai failed to qualify for the playoffs for the last two consecutive seasons. MI's new head coach expressed his emotions before MI begin their IPL campaign.

"I must admit I'm a little bit nervous. I think before anything new in life, you do get a little bit nervous. I'm quietly confident I've seen a lot of the youth at Mumbai Indians. I came here with the scouts, and we had a look at all the training sessions, so I'm very confident but a little bit nervous. I just want the whole season to get underway now."

Mumbai Indians will play their campaign opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on 2nd April.