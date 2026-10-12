'Every Child Deserves To Dream Big': Smriti Mandhana Joins UNICEF India As Celebrity Advocate To Champion Girls' Rights, Gender Equality & Empowerment | Video | X / @UNICEFIndia

New Delhi: UNICEF India on Sunday announced the appointment of international cricketer Smriti Mandhana to join the ranks of the UN Child Rights Agency’s Celebrity Advocate.

In the new role, Mandhana is set to build on her earlier work to champion equal rights and opportunities for children and young people.

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The appointment, announced on the International Day of the Girl Child on 11 October, spotlights girls’ rights, protection, potential and leadership, and the barriers that still limit their choices worldwide, according to a release.

A sporting icon and role model for young women and girls across India, Mandhana will champion equal opportunities for girls to play and thrive. She will support UNICEF India’s work to advance adolescent girls’ empowerment, health and well-being, for girls to reach her full potential.

Mandhana said, “I am honoured to join UNICEF India as its Celebrity Advocate. Playing cricket as a child taught me that every dream begins with an opportunity. With hard work, determination and encouragement, that opportunity can become something extraordinary. Every child and young person deserves the chance to dream big and reach their full potential.”

An Arjuna Awardee and one of India’s leading sportspersons, Mandhana is the Captain of the Indian women’s cricket team. She was part of the team that won India the first ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup title in 2025. That year, she became the first woman to score more than 1,000 One Day International (ODI) runs in a calendar year, setting a record with five ODI centuries.

In 2026, she became the leading run-scorer in women’s international cricket and women’s T20 internationals. She is the world’s top-ranked women’s ODI batter and a two-time ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year.

“We are delighted to welcome Smriti Mandhana as UNICEF India’s Celebrity Advocate on the International Day of the Girl Child. Smriti’s journey from aspiring young athlete to global cricket icon shows girls what is possible when talent is met with opportunity. At a time when India is home to the world’s largest generation of children and young people, investing in girls’ rights, leadership and well-being is one of the smartest investments a country can make. We look forward to partnering with Smriti to support every girl to have the chance to learn, play, lead and fulfil her potential,” said Cynthia McCaffrey, Representative, UNICEF India.

Mandhana has previously supported UNICEF-ICC campaigns on gender equality and life skills, as well as UNICEF’s Promise to Children campaign.

India has 253 million adolescents—one-fifth of its population and 21 per cent of the global adolescent population.

India has expanded access to education, health and protection services, but challenges persist. Children in disadvantaged urban and rural communities continue to face poverty and limited access to quality services. Adolescent girls face multiple vulnerabilities that restrict decisions about work, education, marriage and social relationships.

UNICEF works with governments, communities, civil society and young people to advance adolescent girls’ rights, agency and opportunities; equipping girls with knowledge, life skills, leadership opportunities and safe spaces to make informed choices about education, health, well-being and their futures.

Together with partners, UNICEF also works with families and communities to challenge harmful gender norms, strengthen support systems, keep girls in education, expand social protection and connect them to skills and livelihood pathways—building their confidence and choices to learn, lead, thrive and delay marriage.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)