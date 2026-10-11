FPJ Exclusive | 'People See 19 Surgeries, I See 107 Medals For India': Para Swimmer Niranjan Mukundan Opens Up Ahead Of Asian Para Games

Niranjan Mukundan |

Indian para-swimmer Niranjan Mukundan has turned a childhood rehabilitation journey into an inspiring sporting career, overcoming 19 major and minor surgeries to emerge as one of the country's most accomplished para-swimmers.

As he prepares for the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, Mukundan spoke exclusively to The Free Press Journal about his journey, setbacks, international achievements and ambitions for India.

Excerpts...

1. Could you tell us a little about your childhood and what Niranjan was like before swimming became such an important part of your life?

I was born with a medical condition named spina bifida with clubbed feet because of which I have undergone 19 major/minor surgeries since birth and swimming was suggested as part of aqua therapy. That’s how I got introduced to the sport.

2. You first entered swimming as part of your rehabilitation. Do you remember what you felt the first time you realised that you could move freely in the water?

Yes, when I first got into the pool I was able to move freely without anybody’s help and that felt very good to me. I was able to tap my hands and move from one place to another in the pool all by myself.

3. What started as therapy eventually turned into a professional sporting career. When did you first realise that swimming could become more than just rehabilitation for you?

My coach (Mr. John Christopher) spotted that, he called my parents and said this kid has more potential and could make it big in para swimming, that’s how my parents also took that risk and enrolled me to competitive swimming.

4. You have gone through numerous surgeries and setbacks during your journey. How have those experiences shaped you, both as an athlete and as a person?

Well it has taught me patience and resilience, it has also given me another chance to perform well and better. I have professionally had some grueling loses but also had some great wins after giving a comeback. So I am grateful of every opportunity I have got.

5. How has your family supported your swimming ambitions?

My family has been my pillar of strength, from taking me to the pool at an early age and even till today celebrating my each wins like its my first win. I owe a lot to them for taking that risk and introducing me to para swimming as well as being by my side every singe time.

6. You became the first Indian para-swimmer to win 100 international medals. Looking back at that milestone, what does it mean to you personally?

It was a very cherishable moment for me as well as for my entire team (my coaches, parents, support staffs, S and C coaches, nutritionists, sponsors) friends and everyone who have been a part of my journey. But yeah it’s a milestone to celebrate and move on as anyone in the future can better it. I am glad that I am the first to enter the 100 medal club.

7. You recently broke the three-minute barrier in the 200m Individual Medley and entered the world's top five rankings. What did that performance mean to you?

It was really good to break the three minute barrier after a long time, I was down with back to back injuries from 2024 till late 2025. So the rehab was a very long one but earlier this year when I swam at an international competition and could swim under three minutes I was delighted and made progress after the rehabilitation.

8. The 200m IM has been a major focus for you for several years, and you have described it as a bit of a love-hate relationship after missing an Asian Games medal by less than a second. What makes this event so challenging for you?

Haha, yes I do have a love hate relationship with that event. Basically I have to swim all four strokes in that event but I enjoy swimming all the four strokes when I am particularly training for that event. The workouts are pretty tough while training for IM events and yeah at the previous edition of the Para Asian Games I lost the bronze by fractions. But yes, it is my favorite event right now.

9. What changes have you made to your training this year, particularly with the Asian Para Games in mind?

Well I have taken it a bit slow and steady this year as well as cut down training for a lot of events and just focusing on one or two events as we are preparing for the Asian Para Games 2026. My coach and I are just focusing more on the little aspects and fine tuning. Looking at my previous race videos and of course my previous Asian games races too.

10. When you stand on the blocks representing India, what goes through your mind in those final few seconds before the race begins?

Well it’s the pride of representing the tricolor that’s what runs in my mind every time I go on to play at the world stage. Usually during my race I stay blank and just focus on my lane and nothing else gets into my head.

11. You have experienced both incredible highs and extremely difficult lows in your career. What keeps you pushing yourself after all these years?

Like I previously said the pride of representing India and that love towards the sport that gave me everything keeps me going.

12. Your Instagram bio says, ‘You see the 19 surgeries I underwent, and I see the 107 medals I already won for India.’ Is there a particular reason you chose to keep this line in your bio, and what does it mean to you personally?

Its just a POV, what people see in you and about you. Some people just see the surgeries I underwent and show just sympathy but I see the way I built myself up and still doing my tiny bit for our country INDIA. (That’s the mentality)

13. What would you say to young para-athletes who may be talented but are hesitant to pursue sport professionally because of the challenges they face?

Never ever give up, its very easy to give up but those days putting in extra effort and moving forward will take you to higher places.

14. What more do you think India needs to do to create a stronger ecosystem for para-swimming and para-sport in general?

I think a little more of fan support would be great, now we need more people to come and watch us in the stadiums, follow us on social media that would be a great boost for para athletes like me as well.

15. Finally, when you look ahead to Aichi-Nagoya 2026, what is the one dream you want to fulfil for yourself and for India?

This is going to be my fourth consecutive Asian para games and who knows it could even be my last games (I haven't given thought about it but just saying) and I am the first Indian para swimmer to qualify for 4 editions since 2014, I carry a great pride in becoming one and of course like any other competition, my main goal is to give my 100 percent in the pool and definitely make my country proud.