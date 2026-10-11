'India Moving Ahead With 2036 Olympics Hosting Dream,' Says PM Modi; Highlights New Opportunities For Young Athletes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | IANS

Chennai, Oct 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India is moving forward with the dream of hosting the 2036 Olympic Games, expressing confidence that the country’s youth would take Indian sports to new heights as the nation prepares to host major international sporting events.

Addressing the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya, PM Modi said hosting the world’s biggest sporting events in India would provide young athletes with a platform, better facilities and the support needed to pursue their ambitions.

“India is preparing to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. We are also moving forward with the dream of hosting the 2036 Olympics,” PM Modi said.

“In the coming years, when the world’s biggest sports events will be held in India, the youth of India will have a platform, potential and support,” he added.

PM Modi said the opportunities for young people in sports were expanding as the country developed new facilities and strengthened training and support systems for athletes.

“Every youngster has their own unique dreams and talents. For example, I am sure there are many of you who want to make sports their career. This is why the country is ensuring that sports should not be limited to entertainment only,” he said.

PM Modi said young players were receiving better training and support, while India’s position in international sports was also improving.

“It means the opportunities are endless. I am confident that your generation will take India to new heights in the world of sports,” PM Modi said.

India is among seven interested parties currently in dialogue with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over hosting the 2036 Olympic Games. The other interested parties are Germany, Hungary, Qatar, the Republic of Korea, South Africa and Türkiye.

India formally expressed its interest in hosting the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games by submitting a Letter of Intent to the IOC’s Future Host Commission on October 1, 2024.

The IOC has outlined a multi-stage selection process, with its Executive Board expected to shortlist interested parties for the next stage by March 2027. The host is scheduled to be elected by IOC members in mid-2029.

India is also preparing to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, which will provide the country with another opportunity to stage a major international sporting event.

PM Modi is in Chennai on Sunday for a series of engagements, including the inauguration of development projects in Tamil Nadu. Earlier, PM Modi and Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay flagged off the first train on the Chennai Metro Rail Phase II network and travelled on the inaugural service from Porur to Poonamallee.

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