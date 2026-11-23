Esports Finale At A Museum: Top BGMI Players To Battle For Solo Legend Title At Museo Camera On December 3 | File photo

National: India’s top solo Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players will compete for the title of the country’s next Solo Legend on December 3, as Red Bull Solo Legends Season 2 culminates in a LAN Finale at Museo Camera Centre for the Photographic Arts in Gurugram.

Unlike conventional BGMI esports competitions, which are built around four-player squads, Red Bull Solo Legends puts individual ability at the centre of the action. Every engagement, rotation and survival decision rests with the player, making it a test of mechanics, strategy and composure without the support of teammates.

The LAN Finale will feature 56 players, comprising 28 qualifiers from the Pro Qualifiers, 12 from the Open Qualifiers, four college winners, four directly invited professionals and eight Chaos Agents. The winner will be determined by a points-based system that rewards kills and placement, with additional points for eliminating Chaos Agents. The player with the highest cumulative score will be crowned as the champion and receive a complete gaming room makeover from Red Bull. The tournament’s Rising Star, selected from the Open and College Qualifiers, will receive a two-day experience at the bootcamp of GodLike Esports, one of India’s leading esports organizations, including mentorship and an opportunity to spend time alongside its professional athletes.

The Open Qualifiers, which concluded earlier this month, attracted more than 13,000 participants, with players progressing through multiple online rounds to secure their place in the competition. The four-day Pro Qualifiers will take place from November 23 to 26, with 84 professional players competing for 28 places at the finale.

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Red Bull Solo Legends has also taken the competition to four college campuses across India, giving emerging players the opportunity to compete alongside some of the country’s leading BGMI professionals at the LAN Finale. With one player from each campus earning a place among the 56 finalists, the format provides college talent with a pathway from campus-level competition to the national stage.

The competition will also feature eight Chaos Agents, invited veterans from the BGMI community, who will bring an added challenge to the finalists, with bonus points up for grabs for players who eliminate them. Rounding out the 56-player lineup will be four directly invited professionals: last season’s winner Harsh Malik (Spraygod), Red Bull Player Jonathan Amaral (Jonathan Gaming), Rudra Banswani (Spower), and Mohammed Lakhani (Owais).

“What makes Red Bull Solo Legends exciting is that it takes away the safety net of playing in a team. You have to rely entirely on your own game sense, decision-making and mechanics, and every player gets an opportunity to prove themselves on the same stage. I am also looking forward to competing at Museo Camera. Esports is constantly finding new ways to connect with audiences beyond traditional gaming spaces, and Red Bull bringing a competition like this to a museum dedicated to photography and the arts is a great example of that. It is a unique setting for the event and a great way to bring two different creative worlds together,” said Jonathan Amaral aka Jonathan Gaming, Esports Professional and Red Bull Player.

Spanning 18,000 sq. ft., Museo Camera is recognized as India’s first Centre for the Photographic Arts, offering a distinctive setting for an esports finale as it brings together the country’s leading BGMI professionals, emerging players and established gaming personalities. The event will also feature a full orchestral opening, adding a live musical dimension to the experience and taking the competition beyond the conventional esports arena.

Season 1 of Red Bull Solo Legends established itself as a distinctive addition to India’s esports calendar, bringing together solo BGMI players from across the country before culminating in a 64-player LAN Finale at Mumbai’s iconic Royal Opera House, the historic venue’s first esports event. The show opened with a live cello and violin performance of the game’s background music. The event drew a full-house audience and generated more than 1.3 million views across multiple YouTube livestreams.

With Season 2, Red Bull continues to build on the property's distinctive approach to solo competition, bringing together players from across the country and taking esports into an unconventional cultural setting.

The LAN Finale will be livestreamed from 3 PM onwards on December 3 on NODWIN Gaming's official KICK channel, allowing fans across the country to follow the action live.

For the latest updates, announcements and highlights, follow Red Bull India across its social media channels.