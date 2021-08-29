'Epic' National Sports Day as Bhavina Patel, Nishad Kumar, Vinod Kumar bag medals at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: All you need to know

As India celebrated National Sports Day today (Sunday, August 29) as a tribute to hockey wizard Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary, three Indian athletes--Bhavina Patel, Nishad Kumar and Vinod Kumar--bagged medals at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

After discus thrower Vinod Kumar won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, which was the third medal of the day, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated him and said this has turned out to be an "epic" National Sports Day.

Thakur tweeted: "This is turning out to be an epic National Sports Day! #IND has won it's 3rd Medal at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics."

Bhavina bags silver after losing gold medal match to China's Zhou Ying:

(PTI Photo)

India's para table tennis player Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel won silver as she lost the gold medal match to China's Zhou Ying 3-0 in the women's singles - Class 4 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium -- Table 6.

World number one Zhou Ying overwhelmed Bhavina Patel in straight sets by 3-0 (11-7, 11-5, 11-6) in just 19 minutes.

The match started very tightly as both players did well to stay in touch with each other. But soon the Chinese with her quick forehand unsettled Bhavina to clinch the set 11-7.

The second set was again brilliant from Zhou as she took full charge of proceedings and bagged the set by 11-5 as Bhavina failed to provide any challenge.

Starting the third set, Bhavina tried to gain some ground against the world number one. With score at 5-5, Zhou again showed her class and managed to gather the next 6 points very easily as the Indian gathered just one.

After Bhavina won the silver medal, PM Modi congratulated her on the remarkable achievement. "The remarkable Bhavina Patel has scripted history! She brings home a historic Silver medal. Congratulations to her for it. Her life journey is motivating and will also draw more youngsters towards sports," he tweeted.

Nishad Kumar wins silver medal in T46 high jump event

AFP Photo

Para-athlete Nishad Kumar won a silver medal in the high jump event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics today.

Nishad made a jump of 2.06m and as a result, he sealed the silver medal. In the event, Nishad also went on to create an Asian Record and the event turned out to be a good affair for the Indian para-athlete.

USA's Roderick Townsend and Dallas Wise won gold and bronze medals respectively. Townsend made the jump of 2.15m while Wise recorded a jump of 2.06 m. Nishad and Wise both finished on the same mark, but Nishad had crossed the 2.02 mark in his first attempt while Wise took two, as a result, Nishad won silver. India's Rampal Chahar finished at the fifth spot with a jump of 1.94m.

After his win, Nishad said that he wishes this encourages more para-athletes to follow their passion.

"I am very happy after winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. I want to thank the Sports Authority of India and the Prime Minister, I have gotten the desired support from everyone. PCI has always helped me, I am ecstatic after winning the medal," Nishad told news agency ANI.

"I hope this medal has made everyone proud and I hope it encourages more para-athletes to follow their passion," he added.

Meanwhile, PM Modi tweeted: "More joyful news comes from Tokyo! Absolutely delighted that Nishad Kumar wins the Silver medal in Men’s High Jump T47. He is a remarkable athlete with outstanding skills and tenacity. Congratulations to him."

Vinod Kumar grabs bronze in discus throw event

(ANI Photo)

Discus thrower Vinod Kumar won a bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics today in sports class F52 with an Asian Record.

Vinod Kumar registered throws of 17.46m, 18.32m, 17.80m, 19.12m, 19.91m, and 19.81m in all his six attempts. The best attempt was registered in the fifth try.

Poland's Piotr Kosewicz won a gold medal as he registered the best throw of 20.02m in the second attempt while the silver was won by Croatia's Velimir Sandor (19.98m).

"India is rejoicing thanks to Vinod Kumar’s stupendous performance! Congratulations to him for the Bronze Medal. His hard work and determination is yielding outstanding results," PM Modi wrote.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 08:53 PM IST