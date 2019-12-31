English Premiere League: All focus on relegation

London: Liverpool appear to have the Premier League title wrapped up with a 13-point advantage over second-placed Leicester but the fight to avoid relegation looks like being a down to the wire tussle.

Just nine points separates ninth-placed Crystal Palace and third from bottom Aston Villa.

The old adage 'too good to go down' should apply to Arsenal, who have been a fixture in the top tier since 1919/20.

However, they are just six points above the drop zone and new boss Mikel Arteta would probably have preferred an easier opponent than Manchester United as he bids to win his first game after a draw and defeat in his opening two matches in charge.

The United attack will be licking their lips at the thought of giving the weak Gunners defence a thorough test with goalkeeper Bernd Leno and defenders Skohdran Mustafi and David Luiz far from reliable.

Arteta will want to see more of what his side produced in the opening half hour of the 2-1 defeat by Chelsea if they are to avoid a fifth successive home loss in all competitions, their present run of four is their worst since 1959.

However, with confidence at a low ebb defeat for Arsenal on Wednesday and victory for third from bottom Aston Villa at Burnley would suck them deeper into the relegation battle.

David Moyes may not be welcomed back universally by West Ham fans but if the 55-year-old saves them from relegation for a second time like he did in the 2017-18 season, before being dispensed with, then all will be forgiven.

A home game for the side fourth from bottom against Bournemouth, who are just a point above them in 16th, represents a seemingly ideal first challenge.

However, their home form has been as woeful as Arsenal's with four successive defeats -- equalling their worst run in the Premier League since November 2005, and it would not be a surprise to see Moyes energise their attack by selecting both Michail Antonio and Sebastien Haller.

The Cherries have largely escaped attention in their terrible run, just one win in nine, but the pressure may begin to mount on Eddie Howe with a defeat.

Nigel Pearson engineered a remarkable rescue act for Leicester in the 2014-15 season, at the time they were only the third side to escape the drop having been bottom at Christmas, arguably laying the foundations for their even more miraculous title win the following campaign.

Arsenal predicted XI

Leno, Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Luiz, Saka, Torreira, Guendouzi, Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Arsenal are cursed with injuries currently. Sokratis, Kieran Tierney, Callum Chambers & Saed Kolasinac are ruled out of the game. Hector Bellerin, Dani Ceballos & Rob Holding are closing in on recovery, but are touch-and-go in term of getting fit for the big clash.

Man United Predicted XI

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, Pogba, Pereira, James, Rashford, Martial

Scott McTominay’s been ruled out for a month with his injury. But Paul Pogba’s absence at Burnley means he should start against Arsenal. Aaron Wan-Bissaka & Luke Shaw should both return to the starting lineup after being rested on Saturday.