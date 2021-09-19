English Premier League: It’s a ton for Mane; Liverpool score emphatic 3-0 win over Palace; Toney shines for Brentford

Liverpool: Sadio Mane scored for the ninth straight time against Crystal Palace and reached 100 goals for Liverpool to set his team on its way to a 3-0 win in the English Premier League on Saturday.

In Wolverhampton, Ivan Toney scored a penalty and set up a second goal for strike partner Bryan Mbeumo in Brentford's 2-0 win over Wolverhampton, maintaining the promoted team's impressive start to its first season in the Premier League.

Brentford was forced to hold on for victory with 10 men following the 64th-minute sending-off of Shandon Baptiste at Molineux.

The club from southwest London has lost just one of its opening five matches in its first season in England's top division since 1947.

The Senegal forward got to the milestone at Anfield by converting from close range in the 43rd minute after Mohamed Salah's header from a corner was parried out by Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

Of Mane's century of goals for the Reds, which have come in 224 games, 10 have been scored against Palace.

Salah added the second in the 78th and that also came from a corner, with the Egypt international volleying in after a delivery from the left was deflected to him at the back post.

Naby Keita scored the best of the lot in the 89th minute with a volley from the edge of the area after the ball was punched clear by Guaita.

It proved to be a tough game for Liverpool, which was without its two attacking full backs because Trent Alexander-Arnold was ill and Andrew Robertson was rested, and there were some nervy moments before Salah's goal.

Liverpool has won four of its five games in the league and conceded only once.

Palace hit the post inside the opening two minutes through Wilfried Zaha, and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker was also called upon to make saves against Conor Gallagher and substitute Odsonne Edouard shortly before Salah struck his fourth league goal of the season.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 12:01 AM IST