England Test captain Joe Root gets to root of sledging

London: England Test captain Joe Root has revealed that he has faced a variety of sledges in his cricketing career, including comparison with American comedian and chat show host Ellen DeGeneres for his looks.

"I've been called Ellen DeGeneres on a number of occasions over the course of my career," Root told BBC Radio 1.

"I think there's a likeness there," he added.

The 29-year-old opted for 'Mardy Bum' by the Arctic Monkeys and 'She Moves In Her Own Way' by the Kooks as his opening two 'Mancave Anthems' while appearing on the pop music station to select some of his favourite records.

Earlier in March, Root, in an open letter addressed to the British public, had stressed on the importance of team work as a society in their fight to defeat the coronavirus pandemic which has swept the world off its feet.

"As England players we've tasted some desperate days and enjoyed exhilarating highs and tried to stay grounded throughout.

"But over the last few weeks I'm sure that many of you, like us, have experienced intense emotions as the pandemic has spread. Perhaps you have lost a loved one, fear for someone who is ill or are sick yourself.

"Perhaps you are worried about families and friends and are anxious about what the future holds.

Never has teamwork been more important in our society," Root had written in the letter.

Professional cricket in England remains suspended till July 1 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed over 2 lakh lives across the world thus far.