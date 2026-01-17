 Poonawalla Indian Derby 2026 Set To Turn Mahalaxmi Racecourse Into Mumbai’s Grand Showcase Of Racing, Style And Spectacle
The Poonawalla Indian Derby 2026 returns to Mahalaxmi Racecourse on February 1 with ₹4 crore prize money, marking the Villoo C Poonawalla Group’s first-ever sponsorship and signalling renewed optimism and revival for Indian horse racing.

Haridev PushparajUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 12:11 AM IST
article-image
The Poonawalla Indian Derby 2026 transforms Mahalaxmi Racecourse into Mumbai’s premier celebration of horse racing, fashion and lifestyl | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 16: More than just a day at the races, the Indian Derby is Mumbai’s grand celebration of sport, style and spectacle. Cocktail bars, gourmet pop-ups, live performances, Bombay’s finest eateries and a vibrant lifestyle flea come together to create an atmosphere unlike any other on the city’s sporting calendar.

All roads lead to Mahalaxmi

On February 1, all roads will lead to the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse as thousands pour in from across the country, dressed in their finest, turning the Derby into a truly unforgettable day out. When the gates open at 2.10 pm, the spotlight will firmly be on the crown jewel of Indian racing — a Derby that has long stood tall as the most coveted contest across racing centres in the country.

Poonawalla Group takes centre stage

Adding historic significance to this year’s edition is the Indian Derby being sponsored by the Villoo C. Poonawalla Group for the first time. Announced in late 2025, the landmark four-year partnership beginning in 2026 brings with it not just prestige but renewed purpose. With prize money of ₹4 crore, the event remains the most glamorous and richly rewarded fixture of the Mumbai racing season.

Fresh optimism for Indian racing

In a sport that had begun to worry about its future, the Poonawalla Group’s backing has injected fresh optimism. This is more than a sponsorship — it is a powerful vote of confidence in Indian horse racing, a sport that sustains thousands of livelihoods and carries forward a proud equestrian legacy.

A symbol of revival

As the countdown begins to the Poonawalla Indian Derby 2026, racing circles believe this partnership could mark the start of a revival. With heritage, passion and belief galloping together, the Indian Derby stands ready to reclaim its rightful place — not just as a race, but as a symbol of Indian racing’s enduring spirit.

