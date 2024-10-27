El Clasico Stats: Where Does Lamine Yamal Rank Among Goal Scorers? Check the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Record

Image: X

Lamine Yamal on Saturday made history by scoring a goal for Barcelona against Real Madrid in El Clasico. The 17-year-old Spanish forward has gone on to become the youngest-ever player to achieve the feat. Yamal scored Barcelona’s third goal of the match and celebrated the goal by pulling off Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic ‘Calma’ celebration to silence the crowd at Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Yamal is not the only youngest player to score a goal in one of the football's most intense rivalry. We take a look at other players from both Barcelona and Real Madrid to achieve the feat in the mother of all derbies.

1. Lamine Yamal (17 years, 106 days)

2. Alfonso Navarro (17 years, 356 days)

3. Ansu Fati (17 years, 359 days)

4. Raul (18 years, 95 days)

5. Gavi (18 years, 163 days)

Lamal had the spotlight on him after making Barcelona's senior team under former manager Xavi. After a breakout season with the club, he won the UEFA Euro 2024 Cup with Spain beating England in the finals.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona highlights

After a goalless first half, the Blaugrana changed gears and ripped apart a feeble Madrid defence with Robert Lewandowski leading the charge with a two-minute brace followed by a goal each from Yamal and Raphinha.

Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe had two goals ruled out for offside on a frustrating first Clasico appearance for Los Blancos, who now trail league leaders Barcelona by six points. Barcelona snapped Madrid’s 42-match unbeaten streak in La Liga, one game short of the Catalan giants’ all-time record. Kylian Mbappe had himself a nightmare Clasico debut, flagged for offside an astonishing eight different times throughout the match including six in the first half alone, nullifying goals on two separate occasions.