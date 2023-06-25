 Eknath Solkar's 18th Death Anniversary: An Overview Of His Career
Eknath Solkar's 18th Death Anniversary: An Overview Of His Career

An overview of Eknath Solkar's cricketing career on account of his 18th Death Anniversary

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 07:52 PM IST
article-image
Eknath Solkar. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian cricketer Eknath Solkar was born on 18th March, 1948 in Mumbai in Bombay (Now Mumbai) in India. Solkar came from a humble background as his father was a groundsman in the Hindu Gymkhana in Bombay and grew up on a one-room hut with his parents and five siblings. One of his siblings named Anant also played first-class cricket.

Early days as a cricketer:

Solkar toured Sri Lanka in 1964 during his school days as a cricketer and led the Indian school teams against their London counterparts in 1965-66. The side also had future Indian stars, including Sunil Gavaskar and Mohinder Amarnath. The left-handed batter played only game for Sussex first XI after becoming eligible to play for them by featuring for Sussex Second XI in 1969 and 1970.

The all-rounder's first-class debut came in 1966-67 and took figures of 6-38, showcasing his potential as a bowler. Solkar notably bowled both left-arm medium and orthodox. The left-handed batter's first-class career spanned between the 1973-74 to 1980-81 season and played a staggering 189 games. Solkar scored 6851 runs at 29.27 and picked up 276 scalps.

First cricketer to be born post-independence:

Having made his Test debut in 1969 against New Zealand in Hyderabad, Eknath Solkar was the first Indian Test cricketer to be born post independence. While Solkar scored a duck in his debut innings, he played out 58 deliveries in the second to help the hosts secure a draw.

Eknath Solkar played a vital role in two of India's greatest overseas wins:

Often known as 'Poor man's Sobers', the late cricketer outdid the great West Indian during the Port-of-Spain Test in 1971, Solkar scored a vital 55 in the first innings and bowled 10 wicketless but economical overs to script a 7-wicket win.

He went on to star in India's landmark series win in England in 1971. The first two Tests at Lord's and Old Trafford resulted in a draw, while the final Test reached The Oval in London. Solkar took three wickets and 44 runs to set up the match for India as they romped home by 4 wickets.

Solkar passed away on June 26th 2005 due to a heart attack and had been unwell for some time.

