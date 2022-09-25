Watch: Ajinkya Rahane tells Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave the field for indiscipline during Duleep Trophy final

Ajinkya Rahane sent his own teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal from the field on disciplinary grounds | File Pic

Tense drama unfolded during the fifth and final day of the Duleep Trophy final between West Zone and South Zone. West Zone captain and former Indian vice captain Ajinkya Rahane sent his own teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal from the field on disciplinary grounds.

Jaiswal was initially warned by the umpires for a verbal exchange with South Zone batter Ravi Teja. As things escalated, captain Ajinkya Rahane had to step in and calm down an animated Jaiswal.

Rahane also walked up to Teja to try and calm the altercation and the matter seemed to have been resolved.

Things took a turn in the 57th over as umpires saw Jaiswal repeat the offence and summoned the captain . Following this, Rahane asked Jaiswal, to leave the field. He was replaced by Satyajeet Bacchav who was brought on as substitute fielder.

“No matter what, you have to respect opponents, umpires and match officials. That’s the way you play cricket. Some situations require a certain kind of treatment. That situation had to be dealt with in that fashion, I think it was the right call,” Rahane said after the match.

Jaiswal was, later recalled to the field in the 65th over, after spending a little more than seven overs off it.

Earlier, the left-handed batter had smashed 263 runs off 323 balls to set a 529-run target for South Zone.

South Zone was bundled out for 234 runs in the fourth and final innings and the Rahane-led West Zone won the final by 294 runs.