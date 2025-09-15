Dream Sports MSSA 81st Inter Schools Badminton Tournament: AVM, Bandra West Pip AVM, Juhu

The Dream Sports MSSA 81st Inter Schools Badminton Tournament culminated in an exciting finale, highlighting the rising stars of school badminton across Mumbai.

In the U16 Girls Team category, Arya Vidya Mandir Bandra West edged past Smt. RSB Arya Vidya Mandir (Juhu) with a close 2-1 victory. R.A.U.B.S. English High School clinched the U16 Boys Team title, securing a 2-0 win over Thakur Public School.

In individual events, The Bombay International School's Akshat Raisurana claimed the Boys Singles U16 title via walkover against Zehn Masani of Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School. Khushi Pahwa of Ryan International School CBSE, Kandivali won the Girls Singles U16, beating Thea Sheth of Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra West) 21-13, 21-15.

The Boys Singles U14 final saw Mayank Jayapalsinh Rajput of Thane Police School defeat Arjun Raut of SSPM’s Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir 21-9, 21-11, while in the Girls Singles U14, Anvisha Pramod Ghorpade of Sane Guruji English Medium School (Dadar) emerged victorious in a tight three-set battle against Imaan Motorwala from Fazlani L’Academie Globale, 15-21, 21-17, 21-13.

Advait Pawar of Rustomjee Cambridge International School, Virar won the Boys Singles U12 title, securing a 21-19, 21-18 over schoolmate Swaroop Indulkar. In the Girls Singles U12, Nitika Gautam of Thakur Public School defeated Manasvi Pawar of A.M. Naik School, Powai 21-11, 19-21, 21-15.

In the youngest singles categories, Yohaan Nair from Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir, Mulund, took the Boys Singles U10 crown after beating Ziaan Ghiya of SVKM J.V. Parekh International School 21-15, 23-25, 21-18. Kavya Saravanakumar from CNM & N D Parekh ICSE School claimed the Girls Singles U10 title with a 21-18, 21-10 win over Anaaya Zota of Witty International School, Malad.

MSSA Football

Vivaan Gavaskar slammed two goals as Dhirubhai Ambani International School (BKC) defeated Fatima Vidyavihar 2-0 in the Boys under-16 Division-III Semifinal at the Wings Sports Centre, Bandra West.

In another match, Don Bosco International School, Matunga beat Jamnabai Narsee International School 3-2 on tie-breaker.

Results: Boys under 16 -III-Semi-Final

Dhirubhai Ambani Int. (BKC) (Vivaan Gavaskar 2, Siddhant Mehandele, Vivaan Kumar) Beat Fatima (Vidyavihar) (0).

Don Bosco Int. School (Matunga) (Rajveer Obhan 2, Diyaan Sheth, Vihaan Maru) Full time score 1-1 Beat via tie breaker 3-2 Jamnabai Narsee Int. (Vihhan Mehra 1, Vihan Kapoor, Khiyaan Singhvi)

Boys 16-ASKO

Dr. Antonio D'silva (Dadar) (Aarush Palande) (1) Beat Lakshdham (Goregaon) (0).

Campion School (Cooperage) (Jeehan Mulchandani, Aarav Aggarwal, Vivaan Kawad, Saatvik Arora, Abner Rodrigues) Full time score 1-1 Beat via Tie breaker 4-3 (Aarav Lad, Malhar Bhave, Rudransh, Arnav Mahadik)

St. Mary's ICSE(Mazagao) (Om Vhanmane 2, Diyaan Ranawat 2, Ridhaan Chandan, Ali Sayed, Rishad Contractor, Elijah Monteiro Sahil Mahadik) Full time score 0-0 Beat via tie breaker 9-8 JBCN Int. (Oshiwara) (Adhyanth Ashok, Aaditya Suri, Reyansh Mankad, Auroray Bose, Aryan Salvi, Anush Yadav, Leon Bonnand, Luca Costa)

Don Bosco (Borivali)(Asher Aranha, Reenesh Kotian) (2) Beat Green Acres (Chembur) (Aditya Shettiyar) (1)