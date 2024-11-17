 'Donald Trump Dance': Jon Jones Celebrates In Front Of US President Elect Following Victory Over Stipe Miocic In UFC 309 Fight
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Donald Trump Dance': Jon Jones Celebrates In Front Of US President Elect Following Victory Over Stipe Miocic In UFC 309 Fight

'Donald Trump Dance': Jon Jones Celebrates In Front Of US President Elect Following Victory Over Stipe Miocic In UFC 309 Fight

Jones defeated his opponent by Technical Knock Out in front of Donald Trump

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

UFC Heavyweight champion Jon Jones celebrated his win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 by doing the 'Donald Trump Dance' inside Madison Square Garden. After beating his opponent by Technical Knock Out (TKO) Jones danced with the US President-elect in attendance. He also gave a thumbs-up to Trump as well.

Trump is known as a fan of sports, especially combat sports. After coming back to the presidential term for the second time, Trump decided to spend the evening enjoying UFC's latest show at Madison Square Garden. Jones also presented his title to Trump after the win.

Highlights from Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic match

Jones started the fight with powerful body kicks that stunned Miocic. Miocic struggled to find his footing handing Jones the chance to capitalise. From there, Jones asserted his dominance and left Miocic bloodied with strong shots using his elbow. The crowd roared in support of the reigning champion.

FPJ Shorts
Tomato Prices Fall Over 22% In A Month Due To Better Supply
Tomato Prices Fall Over 22% In A Month Due To Better Supply
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute To Late Shiv Sena Founder Balasaheb Thackeray On His 12th Death Anniversary
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute To Late Shiv Sena Founder Balasaheb Thackeray On His 12th Death Anniversary
'He Has To Speak To Himself': Sourav Ganguly On KL Rahul's Recent Poor Display
'He Has To Speak To Himself': Sourav Ganguly On KL Rahul's Recent Poor Display
'Donald Trump Dance': Jon Jones Celebrates In Front Of US President Elect Following Victory Over Stipe Miocic In UFC 309 Fight
'Donald Trump Dance': Jon Jones Celebrates In Front Of US President Elect Following Victory Over Stipe Miocic In UFC 309 Fight

As the first round ended, Miocic’s face was left with deep cuts from the relentless elbows. The 42-year-old barely managed to survive that was dominated by Jones.

In the second round, Miocic kept the fight alive with a series of clean punches. But Jones maintained control, dictating the pace and continuing to showcase his superiority throughout the round.

The third round saw both fighters landing solid shots. While Miocic appeared to weather the storm and aim for the championship rounds, Jones delivered a devastating spinning kick to the body. The blow saw Miocic falling to the canvas, and Jones moved in to finish the job, the referee intervened, awarding a decisive victory to the 37-year-old champion. After the win, Jones hinted that he won't be retiring just yet. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Has Mohammed Shami Fudged His Age? X User Claims Star Pacer Is Not 34 After Posting Picture Of His...

Has Mohammed Shami Fudged His Age? X User Claims Star Pacer Is Not 34 After Posting Picture Of His...

'He Has To Speak To Himself': Sourav Ganguly On KL Rahul's Recent Poor Display

'He Has To Speak To Himself': Sourav Ganguly On KL Rahul's Recent Poor Display

'Donald Trump Dance': Jon Jones Celebrates In Front Of US President Elect Following Victory Over...

'Donald Trump Dance': Jon Jones Celebrates In Front Of US President Elect Following Victory Over...

'Teri T20 Mein Jagah Nahin Banti': Pak Fans Heckle Babar Azam While Fielding During 2nd T20I vs...

'Teri T20 Mein Jagah Nahin Banti': Pak Fans Heckle Babar Azam While Fielding During 2nd T20I vs...

Ind vs Aus: Glenn McGrath Desires Australian Team To Go Berserk On Poignant Virat Kohli

Ind vs Aus: Glenn McGrath Desires Australian Team To Go Berserk On Poignant Virat Kohli