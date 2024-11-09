'What Is This High School?': UFC Champion Jon Jones' Sharp Response After Being Accused Of 'Ducking' Against Tom Aspinall; Deletes Tweet Quickly

Jon Jones. | (Credits: Twitter)

With the UFC Heavyweight champion Jon Jones turning down the prospect of fighting Tom Aspinall, the tensions have continued to rise. Amid that, Jones has broken his silence on the controversy with a sharp tweet, but the deletion of the same rapidly left fans with even more questions.

During a recent interview, Jones mentioned that Aspinall 'hasn't done anything' and 'hasn't proven anything', leading to the fans questioning him if he is ducking the fight. The 37-year-old took to his official account on X and wrote, "I'm going to hide in my mansion and not come outside, people are calling me a duck come oh no my world is over. What is this high school? lol." However, the champion fighter deleted it quickly, sparking more rumours.