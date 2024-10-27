 'My Jaw Is Good, But...': Robert Whittaker Updates On His Condition After Brutal Fight With Khazmat Chimaev In UFC 308
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'My Jaw Is Good, But...': Robert Whittaker Updates On His Condition After Brutal Fight With Khazmat Chimaev In UFC 308

'My Jaw Is Good, But...': Robert Whittaker Updates On His Condition After Brutal Fight With Khazmat Chimaev In UFC 308

The 33-year-old took to his official Instagram account and revealed that his teeth has been moved in.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 10:19 PM IST
article-image
Robert Whittaker. | (Credits: Instagram)

Following a brutal fight with Khazmat Chimaev in UFC 308, Robert Whittaker has updated on his physical condition. The 33-year-old took to his official Instagram account and revealed that his teeth has been moved in, but his jaw feels good.

Read Also
Video: UFC Legend Conor McGregor Tries To Pin Down Bukayo Saka With MMA Moves After Arsenal Beat PSG...
article-image

The bout between Chimaev and Whittaker saw the former apply a submission move due to which his teeth was crushed in a bizarre direction. Images of the same went viral on social media, leaving the fans shocked. However, the veteran fighter has expressed confidence in his condition and seemed all upbeat.

Taking to Instagram, Whittaker lauded his opponent and wrote:

Thank you everyone for all the love and support. It’s a tough gig sometimes but that’s the business. Big congratulations to Khamzat, he was the better man tonight and that’s all there is to it. I felt great, everything was on point and I was ready. My jaw is good, but my teeth were moved in. It’s a good excuse to fix them properly now haha."

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Release Second List Of Candidates, Fields Milind Deora For High Profile Worli Seat
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Release Second List Of Candidates, Fields Milind Deora For High Profile Worli Seat
'My Jaw Is Good, But...': Robert Whittaker Updates On His Condition After Brutal Fight With Khazmat Chimaev In UFC 308
'My Jaw Is Good, But...': Robert Whittaker Updates On His Condition After Brutal Fight With Khazmat Chimaev In UFC 308
Surbhi Jyoti Marries Boyfriend Sumit Suri In Jim Corbett, FIRST Wedding Photos Show Newlyweds Lost In Love
Surbhi Jyoti Marries Boyfriend Sumit Suri In Jim Corbett, FIRST Wedding Photos Show Newlyweds Lost In Love
Tamil Nadu: Actor-Turned Politician Vijay Criticises 'Dravida Model' And Sectarian Politics
Tamil Nadu: Actor-Turned Politician Vijay Criticises 'Dravida Model' And Sectarian Politics

"Time to go spend time with the family for a bit" - Robert Whittaker

Whittaker also backed himself to come back stronger from his setback, adding:

I’m disappointed, but I come back better from every setback and every challenge so this is no different. I want to thank my team and everyone who supported me to get here. Time to go spend time with the family for a bit. Be back soon."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'My Jaw Is Good, But...': Robert Whittaker Updates On His Condition After Brutal Fight With Khazmat...

'My Jaw Is Good, But...': Robert Whittaker Updates On His Condition After Brutal Fight With Khazmat...

Shaheen Shah Afridi Demoted As PCB Announces Central Contracts List

Shaheen Shah Afridi Demoted As PCB Announces Central Contracts List

'Khud Kuch Toh Jeete Nahin': Old Video Surfaces Of Gautam Gambhir Taking A Dig At Ex-Team India...

'Khud Kuch Toh Jeete Nahin': Old Video Surfaces Of Gautam Gambhir Taking A Dig At Ex-Team India...

Mohammad Rizwan Replaces Babar Azam As Pakistan's White-Ball Captain

Mohammad Rizwan Replaces Babar Azam As Pakistan's White-Ball Captain

Video: Radha Yadav Pulls Off Two Outstanding Catches In INDW vs NZW 2nd ODI

Video: Radha Yadav Pulls Off Two Outstanding Catches In INDW vs NZW 2nd ODI