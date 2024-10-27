'My Jaw Is Good, But...': Robert Whittaker Updates On His Condition After Brutal Fight With Khazmat Chimaev In UFC 308

Robert Whittaker. | (Credits: Instagram)

Following a brutal fight with Khazmat Chimaev in UFC 308, Robert Whittaker has updated on his physical condition. The 33-year-old took to his official Instagram account and revealed that his teeth has been moved in, but his jaw feels good.

The bout between Chimaev and Whittaker saw the former apply a submission move due to which his teeth was crushed in a bizarre direction. Images of the same went viral on social media, leaving the fans shocked. However, the veteran fighter has expressed confidence in his condition and seemed all upbeat.

Taking to Instagram, Whittaker lauded his opponent and wrote:

Thank you everyone for all the love and support. It’s a tough gig sometimes but that’s the business. Big congratulations to Khamzat, he was the better man tonight and that’s all there is to it. I felt great, everything was on point and I was ready. My jaw is good, but my teeth were moved in. It’s a good excuse to fix them properly now haha."

"Time to go spend time with the family for a bit" - Robert Whittaker

Whittaker also backed himself to come back stronger from his setback, adding:

I’m disappointed, but I come back better from every setback and every challenge so this is no different. I want to thank my team and everyone who supported me to get here. Time to go spend time with the family for a bit. Be back soon."