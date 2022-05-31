Dinesh Karthik Birthday Special: Here's a look at the wicketkeeper-batsman's career

India's wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik | AFP Photo

Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, (born 1 June 1985) who turns 37 on Wednesday, recently earned a call-up to the Indian team for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa on the back of his brilliant performances for RCB in the IPL 2022.

Karthik, who is the current captain of the Tamil Nadu cricket team, made his debut in the Indian cricket team in 2004. He became the 4th Indian batsman to play 300 T20 matches.

The right-handed batsman shot to the limelight when he scored his maiden Test century against Bangladesh and was India's leading scorer in their Test tour of England, helping India win their first series in England in 21 years.

After a drop in form in 2007, Karthik was dropped from the Test team. But he continued to captain the IPL team KKR Between 2018 and 2020.

The right-handed batsman has also worked as a commentator for British channel Sky Sports during India's tour of England in 2021-22.

On the personal front, Karthik was married to Nikita Vanjara in 2007 but they got divorced in 2012 due to dysfunctionalities in their relationship. He has also participated in the dance-reality show Ek Khiladi Ek Hasina with Nigaar Khan in 2008.

In 2013, Karthik got engaged to Indian squash player Dipika Pallikal and they married in traditional Christian and Hindu ceremonies in 2015. The couple became parents to twin boys, Kabir and Zian in 2021.

