Diego Maradona, Argentine football legend, passes away at 60

Diego Maradona, Argentine football legend, passed away on Wednesday due to cardiac arrest. He was 60.

Earlier, Maradona had gone through a successful surgery for possible bleeding on his brain less than a week after his 60th birthday.

Maradona had a subdural hematoma, which is an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain, his personal doctor, Leopoldo Luque, said.

Luque, a neurologist, said the problem likely was caused by an accident, but Maradona said he doesn't remember the event.

Maradona was hospitalised after he complained of regularly being fatigued. His tests at the La Plata clinic revealed a blood clot in Maradona's brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully.

As per Goal.com, Maradona was also released from the hospital, but in the early hours of Wednesday, Maradona suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him.

Maradona had begun his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and he went on to become one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football.

The ace footballer represented Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, and Newell's Old Boys as a player. Diego was considered the main player in taking Argentina to their second World Cup title in 1986.

With Maradona in their ranks, Argentina had defeated West Germany in the 1986 World Cup final.

Maradona also coached Racing Club, Dorados, Gimnasia and the Argentina national team.

(With inputs from ANI)