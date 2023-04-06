Devastating blow for New Zealand Cricket as Kane Williamson faces knee surgery & potential ODI World Cup absence

Gujarat Titans' Kane Williamson suffered an injury during his debut appearance for the franchise in the Indian Premier League 2023 opener against Chennai Super Kings on March 31 at Narendra Modi Stadium. The key player had landed awkwardly on his knee while attempting to take a catch at the deep square leg boundary during Chennai Super Kings' innings.

Following scans on Tuesday, it was confirmed that Williamson had ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and would undergo right knee surgery.

New Zealand Cricket released a statement on Thursday, announcing the injury and the need for surgery. As a result, Williamson is expected to miss the upcoming ODI World Cup, which is set to be held in India later this year, due to the standard rehabilitation time required.

In response to the news, Williamson expressed his gratitude for the support he had received since sustaining the injury. It is a major blow for the Gujarat Titans to lose their star player for the remainder of the season and for New Zealand Cricket to miss one of their key players for such an important tournament.

“I’ve received great support over the past few days and want to thank both the Gujarat Titans and New Zealand Cricket for that.”

“Naturally it’s disappointing to get such an injury, but my focus now is on having the surgery and starting rehab.”

“It’s going to take some time, but I’ll be doing everything I can to get back on the field as soon as possible.”

While the World Cup now looked unlikely, Williamson vowed to support the team in any way he could.

“I look forward to doing what I can to support Gary and the team over the next few months.”