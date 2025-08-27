Delhi Hosts Thrilling Quarterfinals of HCL Squash 81st National Championship

Mohit Bhatt and Joshna Chinappa. |

The HCL Squash 81st National Championship, currently underway in Delhi from 26th to 28th August 2025, showcased a day filled with exceptional performances as players competed fiercely in the quarterfinal stage. The tournament has brought together some of India’s most talented squash players, and today’s matches were a true testament to the sport’s growing competitiveness.

The opening match featured a gripping battle between Atul Kumar Yadav and Gaurav Kumar, where both players fought hard for dominance. After splitting the first two games, Atul came back strongly to seal the match 3-1 with scores of 11-8, 7-11, 11-6, 11-3, booking his spot in the semifinals.

In another key match, Velavan Senthilkumar delivered a clinical performance against Yash Fadte, winning in straight games 11-6, 11-6, 11-8. Velavan’s precision shots and tactical play left little room for error for his opponent.

Meanwhile, Mohit Bhatt put on a commanding display in his quarterfinal, dismantling Dheerav Moolani with a dominant scoreline of 11-3, 11-2, 11-2, showing his intent to go all the way in this tournament.

The women’s matches were equally thrilling. Akansha Salunkhe demonstrated her class and control, defeating Shameena Riaz comfortably in straight games 11-4, 11-4, 11-5. Her consistency and attacking shots made it a one-sided affair.

Veteran champion Joshana Chinappa faced a spirited challenge from Unnati Tripathi, but her experience shone through as she clinched the match 3-1. 11-4, 8-11, 11-4, 11-4. This victory keeps Joshana firmly in contention for another national title.

Rising star Anahat Singh was in sublime form, overpowering Pooja Arthi R with a blistering performance 11-3, 11-0, 11-2. Her quick reflexes and aggressive approach left her opponent struggling to keep pace.