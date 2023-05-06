DC vs RCB: Virat Kohli becomes first batter to score 7000 runs in IPL

BCCI/IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Virat Kohli broke yet another Indian Premier League (IPL) record on Saturday as he became the first batter to score 7,000 runs in the tournament.

Kohli achieved the feat in the fourth over of the match between RCB and Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital.

The local boy received a huge round of applause from his home crowd, even though he plays for Bangalore.

Kohli is already the highest scorer in the IPL. The next best is Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan with 6536 runs ahead of DC captain David Warner (6189) and Mumbai Indians leader Rohit Sharma (6063).

Kohli has been in outstanding form in IPL 2023 and is sixth on the list of most runs this season behind his skipper Faf du Plessis, Chennai Super Kings opener Devon Conway (458), Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (442), CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad (384) and Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill (375)

RCB opt to bat in Delhi

Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bat first in Delhi.

"We are going to have a bat, looks like a dry surface, and hopefully there won't be dew tonight. T20 cricket has got to do a lot with momentum, we got to assess the conditions and post a good score.

"We have got a lot of away games, for me it's not an issue. With this new impact player rule, you can be so flexible. We have batted well in the top four, and we have done bulk of the scoring," RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said at the toss.

RCB are currently placed fifth on the table with five wins and four defeats while DC are languishing in last position with just three victories so far.