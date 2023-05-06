 DC vs RCB, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Royal Challengers Bangalore opt to bat against Delhi Capitals
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsDC vs RCB, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Royal Challengers Bangalore opt to bat against Delhi Capitals
Live Updates

DC vs RCB, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Royal Challengers Bangalore opt to bat against Delhi Capitals

DC vs RCB, IPL 2023: The Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore contest will be a match to watch out for as both teams have two fiery characters in their squad in Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli. Follow our Live Blog for the latest updates and scores.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 06, 2023, 07:19 PM IST
article-image
BCCI/IPL
06 May 2023 07:19 PM IST

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

06 May 2023 07:19 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

06 May 2023 07:19 PM IST

DC vs RCB, IPL 2023 Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore win the toss and opt to bat against Delhi Capitals

06 May 2023 07:19 PM IST
06 May 2023 07:19 PM IST

Manish Pandey: Has been a modest season so far. As a batting group we have been talking about this. We want to put up better performances and I think it's happening slowly. Personally, when I am batting at number 4 or number 5, there are times where I would like to be in a better situation, but unfortunately it has not happened as much I expected. We have five more games to go and as a batting unit we want to make a bigger impact, our bowlers have given us enough cushion. If we are able to win a few games from here, maybe five out of five, we have a good chance of qualifying and as a team we want to do that. I would like to take that confidence from that last game we played against RCB.

06 May 2023 07:19 PM IST

Josh Hazlewood: Fortunately, I had to bowl just three overs in the last game on a wicket that was tough to bat. Body hasn’t been too bad, good to get back out there. Game time is crucial, very excited for tonight. I had a conscious effort two years ago to get back to T20 wicket, played a few games in the BBL and that’s led to this and led to the last two World Cups. Quite confident now with my skill set. (On the LSG win) It was hugely important, nice to tick off all bases now with our bowling group now. We strangled them and took early wickets because we knew it would be hard work for the batters. Everyone is quite confident with their skills, and everyone’s skills are a little different, so that’s exciting.

06 May 2023 06:46 PM IST

The Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore contest will be a match to watch out for as both teams have two fiery characters in their squad in Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IPL 2023: Sreesanth expecting fireworks during DC vs RCB as 'it will be Virat vs Dada'

IPL 2023: Sreesanth expecting fireworks during DC vs RCB as 'it will be Virat vs Dada'

DC vs RCB, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Royal Challengers Bangalore opt to bat against Delhi...

DC vs RCB, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Royal Challengers Bangalore opt to bat against Delhi...

Delhi Crime: KKR captain Nitish Rana's wife Saachi Marwah's stalkers arrested by Police

Delhi Crime: KKR captain Nitish Rana's wife Saachi Marwah's stalkers arrested by Police

CSK vs MI, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Devon Conway firm as Chennai cruise in 140 chase

CSK vs MI, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Devon Conway firm as Chennai cruise in 140 chase

Anrich Nortje leaves Delhi Capitals due to personal emergency ahead of RCB clash

Anrich Nortje leaves Delhi Capitals due to personal emergency ahead of RCB clash