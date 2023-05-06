DC vs RCB, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Royal Challengers Bangalore opt to bat against Delhi Capitals

Manish Pandey: Has been a modest season so far. As a batting group we have been talking about this. We want to put up better performances and I think it's happening slowly. Personally, when I am batting at number 4 or number 5, there are times where I would like to be in a better situation, but unfortunately it has not happened as much I expected. We have five more games to go and as a batting unit we want to make a bigger impact, our bowlers have given us enough cushion. If we are able to win a few games from here, maybe five out of five, we have a good chance of qualifying and as a team we want to do that. I would like to take that confidence from that last game we played against RCB.