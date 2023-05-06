DC vs RCB, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Royal Challengers Bangalore opt to bat against Delhi Capitals

06 May 2023 07:19 PM IST
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
06 May 2023 07:19 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
06 May 2023 07:19 PM IST
DC vs RCB, IPL 2023 Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore win the toss and opt to bat against Delhi Capitals
06 May 2023 07:19 PM IST
06 May 2023 07:19 PM IST
Manish Pandey: Has been a modest season so far. As a batting group we have been talking about this. We want to put up better performances and I think it's happening slowly. Personally, when I am batting at number 4 or number 5, there are times where I would like to be in a better situation, but unfortunately it has not happened as much I expected. We have five more games to go and as a batting unit we want to make a bigger impact, our bowlers have given us enough cushion. If we are able to win a few games from here, maybe five out of five, we have a good chance of qualifying and as a team we want to do that. I would like to take that confidence from that last game we played against RCB.
06 May 2023 07:19 PM IST
Josh Hazlewood: Fortunately, I had to bowl just three overs in the last game on a wicket that was tough to bat. Body hasn’t been too bad, good to get back out there. Game time is crucial, very excited for tonight. I had a conscious effort two years ago to get back to T20 wicket, played a few games in the BBL and that’s led to this and led to the last two World Cups. Quite confident now with my skill set. (On the LSG win) It was hugely important, nice to tick off all bases now with our bowling group now. We strangled them and took early wickets because we knew it would be hard work for the batters. Everyone is quite confident with their skills, and everyone’s skills are a little different, so that’s exciting.
06 May 2023 06:46 PM IST
The Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore contest will be a match to watch out for as both teams have two fiery characters in their squad in Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)