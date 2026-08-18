David Warner Convicted In Drink-Driving Case, Fined AUD 1,500 As Sydney Thunder Captaincy Hangs In Doubt |

Sydney: Former Australia opener David Warner has been convicted in the drink-driving case in a Sydney court and will need an interlock device to drive a vehicle.

The 39-year-old was also fined AUD 1500 for mid-range drink-driving after he tried to switch seats with a passenger when approaching a random breath-testing site on Easter Sunday.

The former Test opener was charged with mid-range drink driving after blowing more than twice the legal limit in a random breath test after he stopped short of a roadside test in Sydney's east on April 5.

Last month, Warner pleaded guilty to a drink-driving charge in a Sydney court. The incident unfolded when on April 5, also Easter Sunday, Warner, behind the wheel of a van, drew attention after stopping short of a random breath-testing site.

The court had scheduled August 18 for handing down the final sentence in the matter, where Warner faced penalties under local traffic laws for the mid-range drink-driving infraction.

Warner's lawyer Awais Ahmad argued he should be spared conviction for the offence because he had suffered extra punishment as a result of media coverage, cricket.com.au reports.

Awais told the Waverley Local Court his client's indiscretion had been covered in global outlets, including ESPN, Al Jazeera and others. Countries including India and Bangladesh, where Warner might be seeking to play in T20 franchise leagues, have an acceptance of a "non-drinking culture."

"The consequences of his offending are profound. Commercial opportunities (are) being affected," he said,

His conviction for the offence – when he blew more than twice the legal limit – has cast doubt over his status as captain of Thunder for the upcoming BBL season.

Warner was arrested while he was on an Easter trip home from Pakistan, where he captained the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League. However, the former returned to Pakistan after being charged to resume his PSL campaign.

Awais also questioned the decision of NSW Police to issue a press release about Warner's arrest given the unremarkable nature of the offence.

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"The media onslaught thereafter has been quite profound," the lawyer said.

Judge Clare Farnan said there was evidence of cruel social media commentary directed at Warner and his wife Candice Warner. But said the need to deter the public from drink-driving was paramount in her decision to convict him, and the offence was aggravated because children were in the car at the time.

Warner will be able to drive after he applies for an interlock licence and has the device fitted to his car. The interlock will prevent the car from starting if it detects alcohol in his system.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)