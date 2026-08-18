Scary Scenes! Umpire Suffers Terrifying Blow On Face, Reportedly Admitted To ICU During DPL 2026 | Video

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A scary incident during the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 match between East Delhi Riders and New Delhi Tigers left everyone concerned after on-field umpire Dharmesh Bhardwaj was struck on the face by a powerful shot from Lakshay Thareja. The incident took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday and overshadowed the Riders’ 36-run victory.

The incident occurred during the 18th over of the New Delhi Tigers’ chase. Facing left-arm spinner Ashish Meena, Thareja stepped out and played a fierce straight drive. The ball travelled at tremendous speed after going past the bowler and struck Bhardwaj on the right side of his face. The umpire attempted to move out of the way but had very little time to react.

Play was immediately stopped as players and medical staff rushed towards Bhardwaj. According to reports, the umpire was subsequently taken for medical assessment and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Thareja appeared visibly shocked and concerned following the incident. Bhardwaj had reportedly also suffered a blow to his shoulder during an earlier DPL match, making the latest incident particularly alarming.

The injury came during a match in which East Delhi Riders had posted 192/7 in their 20 overs. Vansh Mehra and Arpit Rana provided a brisk start before Mayank Rawat struck 40 off 23 balls and Suryansh Raina added 33 off 21. Rishabh Sharma was the standout bowler for the Tigers, claiming 3/34.

Chasing 193, the New Delhi Tigers struggled to maintain momentum despite a 48-run partnership between Himmat Singh and Thareja. Himmat was dismissed for 31, and the Tigers eventually collapsed for 156, handing the Riders a 36-run victory. However, the result took a back seat after Bhardwaj’s worrying injury, once again highlighting the risks umpires face while standing close to the batter.