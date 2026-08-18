Rishabh Pant Creates Test History With 100 Sixes, Becomes First Indian To Achieve Feat During IND Vs SL 1st Test | VIDEO

Rishabh Pant Creates Test History With 100 Sixes | X/BCCI

Rishabh Pant has created Test cricket history by becoming the first Indian batter to hit 100 sixes in the format. He reached the landmark during India’s latest Test match, adding another major milestone to his career. Pant is now only the fourth batter in Test history to achieve the feat.

Most sixes in Test cricket

138 - Ben Stokes

107 - Brendon McCullum

100* - Rishabh Pant

100 - Adam Gilchrist

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The Indian wicketkeeper-batter has built a reputation for aggressive batting in the longest format. Reaching 100 sixes underlines the impact of his attacking style. Before the start of the game, Pant was on 97 sixes and in the first innings equalled Chris Gayle's record of 98 sixes. Among Indians, both Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma, with 91 sixes each, are joint second in the list.

Pant joins an elite list of batters who have hit at least 100 sixes in Test cricket. The landmark also highlights how quickly he has made his mark in the format. He is the only Indian to have reached the three-figure mark for Test sixes. Pant averages a six every 49 balls in Tests, far greater than the likes of Adam Gilchrist who hit one every 67.

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The six also took him to his half-century, his 20th in Tests. Often criticised, Pant stood tall in the second innings, and is his team's top scorer. The left-hander has helped take India's lead in the 350-range after they suffered a mini collapse in the first session.