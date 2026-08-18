Rishabh Pant Smashes Monster Six Out Of The Ground, Forces Ball Change In IND Vs SL 1st Test | VIDEO

Rishabh Pant Smashes Monster Six Out Of The Ground | X/rishabhhive

Rishabh Pant showcased his trademark attacking instincts on Day 4 of the IND vs SL 1st Test in Galle. With Indi aiming for quick runs to set Sri Lanka a target, the left-hander wasted no time in attacking the bowlers in the first session.

Fast bowler Lahiru Kumara bore the brunt, after he was welcomed into the attack with a gigantic six. Pant, batting left-handed, stepped out of his crease and moved towards the leg side, creating the room he needed to unleash his powerful stroke.

The India batter swung hard and cleanly, sending the ball soaring over wide long-off. It had so much power behind it that it cleared the boundary and disappeared out of the playing area. Cameras panned to the buses parked on the road near the stadium, where the ball seems to have landed. The umpires were hence forced to change the ball.

It was a statement shot from Pant, showcasing the aggressive intent and immense power that have made him one of cricket's most explosive batters. It took his overall six tally in Test cricket to 99. Only three other players have 100 sixes in Tests - Ben Stokes (138), Brendon McCullum (107) and Adam Gilchrist (100).