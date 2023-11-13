 CWC 2023: 'Aap Visa Diya Kare', Muhammad Rizwan's Hilarious Reply To Fan Who Said 'Aap Log India Aya Kariye'; Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsCWC 2023: 'Aap Visa Diya Kare', Muhammad Rizwan's Hilarious Reply To Fan Who Said 'Aap Log India Aya Kariye'; Watch Video

CWC 2023: 'Aap Visa Diya Kare', Muhammad Rizwan's Hilarious Reply To Fan Who Said 'Aap Log India Aya Kariye'; Watch Video

A video of a fan telling Muhammad Rizwan to come to India again is going viral on social media. And so is Rizwan's reply to that fan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 04:12 PM IST
article-image

Pakistan cricket team's campaign at the ICC World Cup 2023 in India came to an end in the league stage. While the players and fans of Babar Azam's team were left disappointed, the squad itself got some good support in India despite facing backlash at some of the venues.

Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai welcomed the Men in Green with open arms and their games saw massive turnout as well.

Good support for Pakistanis in India

Majority of the players were playing in India for the first time in their careers, including captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan.

Read Also
ENG vs PAK, CWC 2023: Muhammad Rizwan Offers Namaz On Ground Again Despite Complaint By Indian...
article-image

Babar and Rizwan in particular, got the most love from Indian fans and one even urged the Pakistan team to tour India more often.

Rizwan gives funny reply to Indian fan

A video of a fan telling Rizwan to come to India again is going viral on social media. And so is Rizwan's reply to that fan.

"Sir aap log India aya kariye (Sir you all should keep coming to India)" the fan can be heard telling Rizwan, who replied with "aap visa diya kare (you should give us visas)".

Read Also
ENG vs PAK, CWC 2023: Miffed Babar Azam Stops Muhammad Rizwan From Celebrating With Shaheen Afridi;...
article-image

Ahmedabad incidents leaves Pakistanis disappointed

Rizwan was referring to the delay in visas for Pakistan players, fans and journalists for the World Cup. Pakistan players arrived in India just a couple of days before their first warm-up game last month.

Fans and journalists who wanted to come across the border before the marquee clash against India also faced difficulties with only a handful of reporters getting visas to cover the match.

Pakistan players however, faced taunts in Ahmedabad during the clash against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Babar was booed while Rizwan was taunted with chants of "Jai Shri Ram" by a section of Indian fans which led to a furore on social media and the Pakistan cricketing fraternity which called for immediate action from the International Cricket Council and the BCCI.

But the ICC could not do anything about the incidents as their wasn't just one culprit who could be punished but several fans had heckled and taunted the Pakistani cricketers.

Rizwan however, thanked India for the love and support the Pakistan team received during their campaign.

"Got a lot of love from India's fans. Thank you India," Rizwan tweeted on Diwali.

Read Also
CWC 2023: 'Idhar Unka 49th Kya 50th Hundred Bhi Ho Jaaye', Mohammad Rizwan's Birthday Wish For Virat...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICC World Cup 2023: Morne Morkel Resigns As Pakistan Bowling Coach After Flop Show In India

ICC World Cup 2023: Morne Morkel Resigns As Pakistan Bowling Coach After Flop Show In India

CWC 2023: Best XI After Group Stage Of The Tournament

CWC 2023: Best XI After Group Stage Of The Tournament

IND vs NZ CWC 2023 Semi-Final: New Zealand Will Have To Score 300-Plus Batting First To Beat Team...

IND vs NZ CWC 2023 Semi-Final: New Zealand Will Have To Score 300-Plus Batting First To Beat Team...

IND vs NED, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Roll Their Arms As Team India Bowl 4 Part-Timers

IND vs NED, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Roll Their Arms As Team India Bowl 4 Part-Timers

CWC 2023: Team India Becomes The First Side In History To Go Undefeated In Round-Robin World Cup...

CWC 2023: Team India Becomes The First Side In History To Go Undefeated In Round-Robin World Cup...