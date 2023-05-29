CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final postponed to Reserve Day after rain plays spoilsport in Ahmedabad

BCCI/IPL

The final of the Indian Premier League 2023 has been postponed to the reserved day on May 29 due to persistent rainfall, causing a delay in the toss and preventing the start of the summit showdown on Sunday.

The title clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will now take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

Disappointing Weather Conditions on Sunday

Unfavourable weather conditions led to a gloomy outlook for the final, disappointing the fans who had gathered in large numbers.

The rain began in the evening, half an hour before the scheduled toss time, and continued for over two hours, halting the proceedings.

Temporary Relief and Subsequent Downpour

A brief respite from the rain allowed the covers to be removed, but heavy rain returned, requiring the field to be covered again and the players to leave the pitch.

Puddles formed on the covers and exposed parts of the outfield, making it necessary for the groundstaff to spend significant time clearing them if the rain had ceased.

Reserve Day and Match Format

The IPL final has a reserve day on Monday, May 29, and if the match fails to start by the 12:06 am cut-off time, a five-overs per-side contest will be held. Fortunately, no rain is predicted for Monday, allowing the possibility of a full 20-over match.