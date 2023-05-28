CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Is there a Reserve Day & what's the cut-off time for 5-over match? All your questions answered

Rain is playing spoilsport in the final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

The toss has been delayed due to the continous downpour at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad where the two teams are waiting eargerly to get on the field and let their bat and ball do the talking.

Thousands of fans are braving the wet weather and waiting in the stands for the rain to stop and the match to start.

While millions of IPL fans around the world are wondering what will happen in case of a washout or a reduced match. Don't worry, we have all the answers for your.

The IPL governing council had come up with various solutions for all kinds of scenarios that the final might throw at them in case of a rainy situation like this.

Is there a Reserve Day for IPL 2023 Final?

Yes, in case no play is possible tonight, the IPL 2023 final between CSK and GT will be played on May 29, Monday.

If at least one ball is bowled on Sunday before the match is interrupted, the contest will resume from the exact point it was halted on the previous day.

In a situation where the toss takes place on Sunday but no play is possible, a completely new 20-over per side match will commence on Monday. Furthermore, the toss will be repeated on the reserve day to determine the batting and fielding order.

It is worth noting that the team captains will also have the option to make changes to their respective teams on the reserve day.

What is the cut-off time for a full match on May 28?

The first cut-off time for a full match is set at 9.35 pm. Overs will be reduced after that.

What is the cut-off time for a 5-overs-per-side final?

The cut-off time for a five-over shootout is 12.06 am. If the time goes past this then the match will be played tomorrow.

What is the weather forecast for the Reserve Day?

Rain is forecast for Monday as well.

What happens if rain abandons play on the Reserve Day?

The trophy will be shared by both teams if there is no play possible on the Reserve Day as well.