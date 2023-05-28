CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final Weather Live Updates: Rain stops at the Narendra Modi stadium

28 May 2023 09:15 PM IST
The covers have been completely taken off. Some of the players are having a feel of the pitch.
Just a reminder, we can have a 9:35 PM start without overs being lost.
Rollers and super soppers in full flow as the groundsmen get going ar getting the ground ready
Remember match can start as late as 9:35 before overs can be reduced
The situation doesn't look good until 9PM. The groundsmen will have their work cut out once the rain stops. As it stands their task ahead is a long one
Chinks in the armour? World largest stadium left exposed by thunderstorm
It continues to drizzle in Ahmedabad. The frustration among fans continues even as Ashish Nehra appears to enjoy the pitter-patter of the raindrops
IPL 2023 Final has a reserve day tomorrow if the match is not possible tonight due to the rain.
According to last year's IPL playing conditions, the clock can go all the way to 9.35 pm tonight - that's the cut-off for a full T20 game to take place. For a five-over match, we can wait around till 12.26 am tomorrow. And then there's the Super Over shootout for which the cut-off is 1.20 am tomorrow.
Welcome to The Free Press Journal Live Blog, tracking the weather updates for the IPL 2023 Final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.
