CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final Weather Forecast: Rain expected in Ahmedabad but what happens if match is washed out?

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is reaching its climax, as the final match to determine the champions will be held on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Reigning champions, Gujarat Titans, are eager to retain the coveted trophy they secured in the previous year. However, they face a formidable obstacle in the form of the Super Kings, a team led by the experienced MS Dhoni, who have clinched the title four times.

Rain threaten to play spoilsport

Despite the hype surrounding the titanic battle, there is some concern regarding the weather conditions, particularly due to the heavy rain that disrupted the Qualifier 2 match between the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians on Friday.

In the first qualifier match between the Titans and the Super Kings, Dhoni's team emerged victorious in a convincing manner. Now, both teams will have to prepare for a rematch in the final, intensifying the stakes and the level of competition.

Although the weather appears relatively clear during the afternoon, there is an increasing likelihood of rain as the day progresses. According to Accuweather, there is an approximately 80% chance of rain later in the day.

As the final unfolds in the evening, there could be a period of around two hours when rainfall is expected at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Scenarios if rain stops play

In the event that a minimum of five overs per side cannot be completed during the match, there is a reserve day scheduled for Monday, when the game will be rescheduled. However, it is important to consider some additional conditions regarding this arrangement.

If at least one ball is bowled on Sunday before the match is interrupted, the contest will resume from the exact point it was halted on the previous day. In a situation where the toss takes place on Sunday but no play is possible, a completely new 20-over per side match will commence on Monday. Furthermore, the toss will be repeated on the reserve day to determine the batting and fielding order. It is worth noting that the team captains will also have the option to make changes to their respective teams on the reserve day.