Yashasvi Jaiswal replaces Ruturaj Gaikwad as standby batter in India's WTC final squad

Yashasvi Jaiswal. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Rising opening batter Yashavi Jaiswal has replaced Ruturaj Gaikwad as one of the stand-by batters for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, starting on June 7th at The Oval. With Gaikwad getting married on June 3rd, Jaiswal has got an opportunity to travel with the senior team.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, the left-handed batter has informed the BCCI that he would be able to join the national team only after the 5th. With Jaiswal holding a UK visa, he will fly to London in the next few days. The 21-year-old has been in spectacular form in recent times, headlined by scoring 625 runs runs in 14 IPL 2023 matches for the Rajasthan Royals, including the fastest fifty in the history.

He also has a sensational record in first-class cricket, accumulating 1845 runs in 15 matches averaging a stunning 80.21 with nine centuries and a best of 265. The 2022-23 Ranji Trophy saw Jaiswal amass 315 runs in five games at 45. He followed it up with scores of 213 and 144 for the Rest of India against Madhya Pradesh in the Irani Trophy.

Yashasvi Jaiswal ready to be patient for international cricket:

Following his explosive 98* against the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023, Jaiswal said he will keep focusing on his game. Despite his long standing dream of wearing the Indian jersey, the southpaw said he is willing to persevere.

"I think I just need to focus on my game, my process. Whatever will come in my destiny it will come and whatever god has planned for me, I just believe that will happen. I need to control what I can control. Of course, I have this in my mind always from the start when I started playing cricket that someday I will wear that jersey but it's okay I am patient, I will keep trying, wherever it will come. I just need to do what I do, I also pray someday, bhagwan ho jaye."

India will look to lift the WTC mace after failing to do so in the 2021 final.