 Crown Jewel Turned Into Battle Ground, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton had heating argument.
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsCrown Jewel Turned Into Battle Ground, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton had heating argument.

Crown Jewel Turned Into Battle Ground, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton had heating argument.

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton had a massive fight during Crown Jewel.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
article-image
Pic Credit: @WWE

WWE's two champion wrestler Kevin Owens and Randy Orton locked horns against each other at WWE's Crown Jewel. Highly anticipated match between Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.Though the match wasn't even started, Kevin came down and started beating Randy Orton. People went crazy after seeing this.

Initially the match was cancelled and never happen. If we go down memory lane Kevin Owens have won multiple championships while Randy Orton too have won the championships. Both kept on fighting and went into the crowd's lane although both suffered multiple injuries, Randy Orton laid down on stretcher and took away. Kevin Owens suffered a limb injury.

After this horrific incident, Kevin Owens said, he suffered an injury while fighting with Orton, during interview Kevin said, "I never wanted any of this, I never even wanted this match," Owens said. "The match didn't really happen, did it? But that's okay. To see Randy walk out, no, 'cause he didn't walk out, he was wheeled out." "You know what we did? We walked out of that accident we were in, so Randy Orton feels even worse than he did after, feels worse than I do now. I think I broke my ribs but I walked out. Yeah I got what I wanted."

Audience witnessed something unusual which shattered everyone's mind. So, in future whether Kevin Owens and Randy Orton will ever play together or the battle will continue?

FPJ Shorts
Elcid Investments Soars To ₹2,73,488.85, Locking Upper Circuit; Here’s What Fuelled Its Rise To India's Most Expensive Stock
Elcid Investments Soars To ₹2,73,488.85, Locking Upper Circuit; Here’s What Fuelled Its Rise To India's Most Expensive Stock
Couple Receives Letter From Canada Suggesting There're Secret Rooms In Their 130-Year-Old Home; They Did This Later
Couple Receives Letter From Canada Suggesting There're Secret Rooms In Their 130-Year-Old Home; They Did This Later
UGC NET 2024 December Session Notification Expected Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET 2024 December Session Notification Expected Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Honda Cars India Unveils Teaser for All-New 3rd Generation Amaze: What to Expect
Honda Cars India Unveils Teaser for All-New 3rd Generation Amaze: What to Expect

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chris Martin At MCG: Coldplay Lead Singer Visits Iconic Cricket Stadium To Watch Australia vs...

Chris Martin At MCG: Coldplay Lead Singer Visits Iconic Cricket Stadium To Watch Australia vs...

Ishan Kishan Escapes Punishment, India A Players Cleared Of Ball Tampering During 1st Unofficial...

Ishan Kishan Escapes Punishment, India A Players Cleared Of Ball Tampering During 1st Unofficial...

'M***vi Naughty Ho Raha Hai': Fans Troll Mohammad Rizwan For Being Touchy With Pat Cummins During...

'M***vi Naughty Ho Raha Hai': Fans Troll Mohammad Rizwan For Being Touchy With Pat Cummins During...

'Fingers Crossed': Rohit Sharma Provides Update On His Availability For Perth Test Against Australia...

'Fingers Crossed': Rohit Sharma Provides Update On His Availability For Perth Test Against Australia...

Huge Crash! Alex Albon's Williams Car Left In Mangled Ruins After Colliding With Barriers During...

Huge Crash! Alex Albon's Williams Car Left In Mangled Ruins After Colliding With Barriers During...