Crown Jewel Turned Into Battle Ground, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton had heating argument.

Pic Credit: @WWE

WWE's two champion wrestler Kevin Owens and Randy Orton locked horns against each other at WWE's Crown Jewel. Highly anticipated match between Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.Though the match wasn't even started, Kevin came down and started beating Randy Orton. People went crazy after seeing this.

Initially the match was cancelled and never happen. If we go down memory lane Kevin Owens have won multiple championships while Randy Orton too have won the championships. Both kept on fighting and went into the crowd's lane although both suffered multiple injuries, Randy Orton laid down on stretcher and took away. Kevin Owens suffered a limb injury.

After this horrific incident, Kevin Owens said, he suffered an injury while fighting with Orton, during interview Kevin said, "I never wanted any of this, I never even wanted this match," Owens said. "The match didn't really happen, did it? But that's okay. To see Randy walk out, no, 'cause he didn't walk out, he was wheeled out." "You know what we did? We walked out of that accident we were in, so Randy Orton feels even worse than he did after, feels worse than I do now. I think I broke my ribs but I walked out. Yeah I got what I wanted."

Audience witnessed something unusual which shattered everyone's mind. So, in future whether Kevin Owens and Randy Orton will ever play together or the battle will continue?