Cristiano Ronaldo can play Champions League football despite joining Al Nassr, here's how

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr after moving to the Middle East as a free agent as the 37-year-old gets ready to embark on a new journey.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 09:13 AM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo | Twitter
Cristiano Ronaldo has a special clause in his Al-Nassr contract that could see him leave the Saudi Aarabian club midway in 2023.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr after moving to the Middle East as a free agent as the 37-year-old gets ready to embark on a new journey. The forward in an unexpected move had terminated his contract "mutually" with his former club Manchester United.

However, According to a report in Spanish daily, Marca, Ronaldo can return to European football. The Portuguese superstar has a clause in Al Nassr contract which would allow him to join EPL club Newcastle on loan if they qualify for the Champions League.

Eddie Howe's side are currently placed third in the Premier League table with 34 points from 17 matches.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo arrived in Saudi Arabia for his medical examination ahead of his move to new club Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo arrived in a private jet from Madrid to the capital city of Riyadh.

