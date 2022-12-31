Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi to face each other again; here’s how 

Instagram/Cristiano Ronaldo

Footballing greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been in a personal rivalry with each other for the past 20 years in order to establish themselves as the finest players of their generation.

And the rivalry is likely to see a new chapter when they might come against each other in January.

According to a reports, Paris Saint Germain will travel to Saudi Arabia in January for a mid-season friendly.

🚨 On January 19, PSG play a friendly against a combined XI from Al Nassr and Al Hilal.



We could see another clash between Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



(Source: @Benayadachraf) pic.twitter.com/y4F70EqOLU — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) December 30, 2022

The French champions are likely to face a team of a combined eleven from Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

Ronaldo completed a historic move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Friday. He signed a deal until June 2025, with the club hailing the move as “history in the making.”

Al Nassr posted a series of pictures on social media of the five-time Ballon d’Or holding up the team’s jersey.

“This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves,” the club wrote.

The Portuguese superstar had been a free agent after his contract was terminated by Manchester United following an explosive TV interview in which he criticised manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners after having been repeatedly benched and even temporarily suspended by the club. He also had a poor FIFA World Cup 2022 after Portugal lost in the quarterfinals to Morocco.

On the other hand, Messi guided Argentina to their third World Cup title.