MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva receives signed Argentina jersey from Lionel Messi with heartwarming message, pic goes viral

Lionel Messi, who guided Argentina to the FIFA World Cup glory recently, has a world wide fan following and even in India, the football fans adore the superstar.

The star forward made a heartwarming gesture for India cricket great MS Dhoni’s daughter, Ziva.

Messi sent Ziva a signed jersey with the message, “Para Ziva (For Ziva),” and the latter posted a picture on Instagram wearing the jersey. The post was captioned, “Like father, like daughter.”

Meanwhile, Messi too took to Instagram to post a series of photos along with a heartfelt note.

Messi said it was his dream to win the trophy, and he thanked the fans for their support throughout Argentina's journey in the World Cup.

"World Champions! I dreamed it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still haven't fallen, I can't believe it. Thank you very much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We demonstrate once again that Argentines when we fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do. The merit belongs to this group, which is above individualities, it is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the dream of all Argentines... We did it! Go Argentina! we are seeing each other very soon," Messi captioned a photo album on Instagram.