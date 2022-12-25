Lionel Messi offered $1 million by Oman MP for 'Bisht' he wore at FIFA World Cup 2022 Final

As Argentina scored a spectacular victory over France in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Bollywood and television celebs simply couldn't hold back their emotions. Several stars from the tinsel town took to social media to celebrate the crowning moment of Lionel Messi and his men |

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been offered $1 million for the 'Bisht' he wore during the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy ceremony earlier this month.

Messi was given the Arabic black robe by Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as a mark of honour before he lifted the World Cup trophy.

The football legend has now been offered the huge sum for the robe by an Omani lawyer and Member of Parliament named Ahmed Al Barwani.

"From the Sultanate of Oman, I congratulate you for winning the World Cup Qatar 2022. The Arabic Bisht is a symbol of chivalry and wisdom. I'm offering you a million dollars in return for that Bisht," Barwani tweeted.

He is even ready to pay "more if the player wants to negotiate."

Messi led from the front, scoring two goals in the final as Argentina beat France on penalties to win their third World Cup title.

"I was at the stadium watching that moment live when the Emir of Qatar gave Messi the bisht. This moment told the world that we are here, and this is our culture, please know it well," Barwani told The National.

Barwani went on to say that the Bisht "will be displayed to commemorate that moment of pride" for the Arab people.

Bisht is a traditional men's cloak popular in the Arab countries and is made of camel hair and goat wool.

It is worn in the Arab world by royalty, dignitaries and grooms on special occasions like weddings, festivals, graduations and Eid.