Cristiano Ronaldo signs record contract with Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr; here's list of Top 10 highest-paid athletes

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 31, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr which would see him earn 173 m Euros in a year
Ronaldo is followed by arch-rival Lionel Messi who earns yearly 103 m Euros at PSG
American professional basketball star LeBron James, who plays for MBA team Los Angles Lakers, earns 101 m Euros yearly
NBA star Stephen Curry fetches 78m Euros yearly
NBA team Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is fifth in the list with the yearly earnings of 77m Euros
Twenty-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer nets yearly earnings of 76m Euros
Mexican professional boxer Canelo Alvarez rakes in 75m Euros yearly
Brazil football star Neymar, who plays for French club PSG, earns 73m Euros yearly
American football star Tom Brady has a year earnings of 70m Euros
Greek-Nigerian professional basketball player earns 68m Euros a year
Thanks For Reading!