Cristiano Ronaldo signs record contract with Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr; here's list of Top 10 highest-paid athletes

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 31, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr which would see him earn 173 m Euros in a year

Ronaldo is followed by arch-rival Lionel Messi who earns yearly 103 m Euros at PSG

American professional basketball star LeBron James, who plays for MBA team Los Angles Lakers, earns 101 m Euros yearly

NBA star Stephen Curry fetches 78m Euros yearly

NBA team Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is fifth in the list with the yearly earnings of 77m Euros

Twenty-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer nets yearly earnings of 76m Euros

Mexican professional boxer Canelo Alvarez rakes in 75m Euros yearly

Brazil football star Neymar, who plays for French club PSG, earns 73m Euros yearly

American football star Tom Brady has a year earnings of 70m Euros

Greek-Nigerian professional basketball player earns 68m Euros a year

