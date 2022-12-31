e-Paper Get App
Cristiano Ronaldo completes £173m-a-year transfer to Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr, becomes highest-paid sportsman ever

Cristiano Ronaldo completes £173m-a-year transfer to Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr, becomes highest-paid sportsman ever

The Portuguese superstar has been a free agent since leaving Manchester United in November

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 08:55 AM IST
article-image
Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a two-and-a-half year contract with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr to become the highest-paid sportsperson ever.

The Portuguese superstar, who has been a free agent since leaving Manchester United in November, will rake in £173 million a year.

"I’m thrilled for new experience in a different league and a different country," Ronaldo said.

"The vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring. I am very excited to join my teammates, to help the team to achieve more success."

