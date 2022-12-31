Cristiano Ronaldo completes £173m-a-year transfer to Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr, becomes highest-paid sportsman ever

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a two-and-a-half year contract with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr to become the highest-paid sportsperson ever.
The Portuguese superstar, who has been a free agent since leaving Manchester United in November, will rake in £173 million a year.
"I’m thrilled for new experience in a different league and a different country," Ronaldo said.
"The vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring. I am very excited to join my teammates, to help the team to achieve more success."
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)