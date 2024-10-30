 Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Kid's Phone With His Missed Penalty During Al-Nassr vs Al Taawoun King's Cup Match; Video
Cristiano Ronaldo's missed penalty saw AL-Nassr getting knocked out of Kings Cup

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 01:02 PM IST
Image: X

Al-Nassr were knocked out of the King's Cup after suffering a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Al Taawoun. Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty after sending the ball over the bar in the dying seconds of stoppage time ending hope of taking the match into extra time. However, the missed penalty did cause damage to a fan whose phone was broken while recording the penalty. The five-time Ballon D’Or winner has yet to win a major trophy since signing for the club almost two years ago

Al-Nassr vs Al Taawoun match highlights

Ronaldo had the chance to give his team the lead. However aate in the second half, the 39-year-old took a free kick which was brilliantly saved by Al Taawoun’s Mailson to keep the scorline at 0-0.

Al Taawoun shocked Al-Nassr by taking the lead through defender Waleed Al-Ahmed who capitalized on a corner kick in the 71st minute by heading the ball in to put the visitors ahead.

Al-Ahmad was then whistled for a foul in the area in the 95th minute for a could inside the box. Ronaldo had converted all 18 of his previous penalties for Al-Nassr but this time shot over the bar to the shock of not only his fans but also the home crowd of 14,519.The was also the first defeat for new manager Stefano Pioli who succeeded Luis Castro as head coach in September.

Can Cristiano Ronaldo win silverware with Al-Nassr?

Having missed out on Kings Cup, Ronaldo and Al-Nassr still have two chances at silverware this season which is the Sudi Pro League and AFC Champions League. Al- Nassr are six points behind leader Al-Hilal after eight games of the Saudi Pro League and have seven points from three games in the group stage of the Asian Champions League.

