Cricketer Poonam Yadav And Her Father In Legal Battle With Land Mafia To Get Back Plot Worth ₹1.5 Crore In Haryana

X

Cricketer and Arjun Award winner Poonam Yadav is facing a serious land dispute case. As per reports, Yadav’s father, Raghuvir Singh, claims that a land mafia, with help from local officials, has tampered with their land documents. They allege that a valuable plot worth Rs. 1.5 crore has been fraudulently removed from official records.

Poonam, captain of the Railways Women's Cricket Team, purchased the land in Haryana’s Fatehabad Kundaul from Kapil Yadav two years ago. However, after the sale, a local official cancelled the registration. Recently, someone illegally locked and took over the plot during Holi, but Poonam regained possession with police help.

Allegations of collusion and administrative response

Raghuvir Singh has accused the local officials of colluding with the land mafia to alter the documents. He reported the issue to Divisional Commissioner Ritu Maheshwari, who stated she hadn't received the complaint yet but would investigate if it came to her office.

The accused partie has countered by alleging that Poonam and her father are the ones attempting land grabbing. Adding to the confusion, a notice for a hearing scheduled for May 30 was only posted on their plot on May 31. Raghuvir Singh believes that officials are deliberately stalling their complaint, which was supposed to be resolved within 10 days.