Cricket Australia Launches 6-Week Independent Inquiry Into 2018 South Africa Ball-Tampering Scandal After Fresh Sandpapergate Revelations |

Sydney: Cricket Australia (CA) has announced the terms of reference for an independent inquiry into the events surrounding Australia's controversial 2018 Test tour of South Africa, with Independent Senior Counsel Fiona McLeod AO SC appointed to lead the forum.

The inquiry will invite all participants from the 2018 tour, including players, support staff, as well as CA management and directors who were in charge at the time, to share their accounts. Participation will be voluntary, with individuals able to provide information through in-person or online meetings, written statements and relevant documents.

The Independent Forum will remain open for six weeks, with all submissions treated confidentially unless participants agree otherwise. CA has also clarified that no retrospective sanctions will be imposed.

Following the inquiry, the CA Board will publish the full report and recommendations, along with its response and proposed actions, within 30 days of receiving the findings.

"The Independent Forum will be led by Independent Senior Counsel Fiona McLeod AO SC, who has more than 30 years' experience in complex, highly sensitive inquiries and matters of national significance, including Royal Commissions. All participants in Australia's 2018 Tour of South Africa, including players and support staff, will be invited to take part in the Independent Forum, as will CA management and directors at that time. Others wishing to participate will be at Senior Counsel's discretion," as per a statement from CA.

"While all involved will be encouraged to participate, there will be no compulsion to do so. All materials supplied will be treated as confidential unless otherwise stated by the participant, and no sanctions will be retrospectively applied. Participants can choose to attend the Independent Forum in person, online and/or provide information via written accounts or through relevant documents and materials. The Independent Forum will be open for six weeks. The CA Board will publish its response to Senior Counsel’s report and recommendations, including the steps it will take, within 30 days of receiving the report. The report and recommendations will be published in full," the statement further added.

The Sandpapergate controversy has resurfaced following fresh revelations nearly eight years after the infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town. The latest debate was sparked by former Australian opener Usman Khawaja, who claimed in his memoir that the entire team was aware of the ball-tampering plot, a statement that has reportedly divided the Australian cricket fraternity.

Khawaja's revelations have also reignited questions over the initial investigation into the incident, with concerns emerging over the extent and limitations of the inquiry.

The controversy has gathered further momentum in recent weeks, with several former and current players publicly supporting or disputing Khawaja's account, including his suggestion that Cape Town was not the only Test in which Australia tampered with the ball.

Cricket Australia Chair David Boon thanked Fiona McLeod for leading the Independent Forum, stating that the inquiry would provide players and support staff from the 2018 South Africa tour with a safe and confidential platform to share their accounts.

He stressed that the process aims to help the CA Board understand the events surrounding the tour and the subsequent investigation, while prioritising the well-being of those affected by the renewed controversy.

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"We’re grateful to Fiona McLeod AO SC for agreeing to lead the Independent Forum, which has been designed to give voice to all the players and staff on the 2018 Test tour of South Africa. This is an opportunity to provide their accounts in a safe environment and to provide the CA Board with relevant information, including about the events of that tour and the resultant investigation. We are acutely aware of the enormous toll the renewed focus on this tour eight years ago has had on those involved, and their welfare remains our main priority, " CA Chair David Boon said.

Boon added that the Independent Forum would provide an opportunity for everyone involved to share their experiences and for Cricket Australia to learn from the events. He reiterated CA's commitment to transparency through the full publication of the report, clarifying that the process would focus on understanding and accountability rather than imposing sanctions or assigning blame.

"This forum is the best opportunity for people to speak and be heard, and for CA to listen and learn. Publishing the report in full is part of our commitment to transparency, and to be open with cricket fans about what we learn. It is also very important to understand that it will not seek to sanction or recriminate," he added.

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