 Pat Cummins Spotted In Heated Conversation With Wife Becky In First Public Appearance After Usman Khawaja's Explosive Sandpaper-Gate Claims | Video
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HomeSportsPat Cummins Spotted In Heated Conversation With Wife Becky In First Public Appearance After Usman Khawaja's Explosive Sandpaper-Gate Claims | Video

Pat Cummins Spotted In Heated Conversation With Wife Becky In First Public Appearance After Usman Khawaja's Explosive Sandpaper-Gate Claims | Video

Australian captain Pat Cummins was spotted having an animated conversation with wife Becky in Sydney amid renewed scrutiny over the 2018 Sandpaper-Gate scandal. Usman Khawaja's autobiography has reignited questions about the team's involvement in the ball-tampering controversy.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, November 12, 2026, 10:04 AM IST
Pat Cummins Spotted In Heated Conversation With Wife Becky In First Public Appearance After Usman Khawaja's Explosive Sandpaper-Gate Claims | Video
Pat Cummins Spotted In Heated Conversation With Wife Becky | Pat Cummins/Instagram

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins has grabbed headlines after being spotted having what appeared to be an animated conversation with his wife, Becky, on a street in Sydney. The incident marked his first public appearance since former Australian batter Usman Khawaja reignited the infamous 2018 ball-tampering controversy, popularly known as Sandpaper-gate.

Pat Cummins Spotted In Heated Conversation With Wife Becky



According to footage published by The Australian on Wednesday, November 11, Cummins and Becky were seen engaged in what appeared to be a tense discussion before entering a nearby property. Dressed casually in a T-shirt and shorts, the Australian skipper appeared relatively quiet during the exchange. However, there is no confirmed link between the couple's conversation and the ongoing controversy surrounding Khawaja's allegations.

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The sighting comes amid fresh revelations by Khawaja in his autobiography, Sabr, released on Tuesday. The former Australian opener claimed that the entire Australian dressing room was aware of the plan to tamper with the ball during the 2018 Test series in South Africa. His allegations have brought renewed attention to one of the biggest controversies in Australian cricket, which resulted in suspensions for Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft. Former Australia opener Warner has also backed Khawaja's account.

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Cummins had previously maintained that the 2018 incident had been thoroughly investigated and that the Australian team had moved on. "It's obviously a long time ago. All the investigations, everything was done back then. Answered every question a million times," he had said. He also insisted that the team had evolved over the years and was comfortable with Khawaja sharing his version of events.

Cummins has been rested for Australia's upcoming white-ball series against England as he prepares for a four-Test series against New Zealand. His upcoming media interaction is expected to put him under the spotlight, particularly over what the Australian bowling group knew about the events during the 2018 South Africa tour.

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