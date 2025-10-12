CP Goenka, Jamnabai Narsee & Finland International Shine At Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Chess Tournament

The Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Chess Tournament continued on Sunday at St. Sebastian High School, Chembur, delivering decisive results across the Under-14 Girls, Under-16 Boys, and Under-8 Boys categories. Packed fields and tight tie‑breaks showcased the depth of talent across Mumbai’s leading schools.

Under-14 Girls:

Mysha Perwez (CP Goenka International, Oshiwara) was clinical, topping the section with 7 points. The chase pack on 6 points was led by Hiranmaye Kulkarni (Smt. RSB Arya Vidya Mandir, Juhu) and Ihina Iyer (St. Francis School – CISCE), with Aaradhya Sawant (Vasant Vihar HS & Jr College) and Shubhada Patade (L.R. & S.M. Vissanji Academy) also finishing strongly.

Under-16 Boys:

In the day’s most competitive board, Vivaan Sardana (Jamnabai Narsee, Vile Parle) edged a stacked field with 7.5 points. A trio on 7 points—Daksh Jain (Podar International, Powai – CBSE), Nehan Mehta (Shishuvan) and Aaradhya Kenjale (Gundecha Education Academy, Kandivali)—were separated only by tie‑breaks. A tight cluster on 6.5 featured Anuj Thakur and Aditya Patil (both DAIS), Aaditya Anand (St. Gregorios), Harsh Parab (Ryan Int. ICSE – Goregaon), Vageesh Swaminathan (RSB Arya Vidya Mandir, Juhu) and Vivaan Raghuvanshi (Nahar International).

Under-8 Boys:

Aadhvaan Oswal (Finland International School, Racecourse) produced a perfect 8/8 to claim top honours. Ivaan Dubey (Pawar Public, Chandivli), Avyaan Upadhyay (Podar ORT International, Worli) and Priyansh Jain (Shishuvihar School) led a crowded pursuit on 7 points, with Veer Dhaval Shah (Jamnabai Narsee), Anish Aggarwala (Campion, Cooperage), Divit Vijayvergia (Podar International, Powai) and Adhrit Khandelwal (SVKM J.V. Parekh International) close behind.