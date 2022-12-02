Colombian soccer player, Andres Balanta, dies after collapsing during training

Colombian midfielder Andres Balanta, who had been playing for Argentinian side Atletico Tucuman for a few months, passed away on Tuesday after collapsing during training.

"Atletico Tucuman regrets to confirm the death of Colombian footballer Andres Balanta. With deep respect we embrace and accompany his family and friends at this time," the club posted on its official Twitter account.

According to Spanish news outlet Marca, the 22-year-old footballer died on arrival at the hospital in San Miguel de Tucuman (northwest Argentina), after resuscitation maneuvers and defibrillator work for more than 40 minutes were unsuccessful.

As soon as the news broke, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) published a message of condolences on its social media accounts.

"#ProfoundPain The Argentine Football Association mourns the passing of Andres Balanta, Atletico Tucuman player. We send our condolences to his entire family," read the message posted on the AFA's official Twitter account.

Local newspaper La Gaceta recalled that the player had already suffered a fainting spell while playing for Colombian club Deportivo Cali in 2019, although at that time none of the tests he underwent showed abnormal results.

The player, born on January 18, 2000, joined Atletico Tucuman in June 2022 after a short spell with Deportivo Cali, from his hometown.