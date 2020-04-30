Chuni Goswami passes away: 10 facts you didn't know about the cricketer and football legend

But aside from these details, how well do you know the sports icon? Below, we've put together a list of 10 lesser known facts about Chuni Goswami.

1. Chuni was a nickname given to him. His real name is Subimal Goswami.

2. He won the Asia's Best Striker award in 1962. His contributions to Indian football also saw him be conferred with the Arjuna Award in 1963 and the Padma Shri in 1983.

3. Goswami had turned 82 in mid-January, and the Indian Postal Department commemorated the occasion with a commemorative stamp.