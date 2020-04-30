Check out legendary footballer Chuni Goswami's first-class figures

On Thursday, legendary Mohun Bagan star Subimal Goswami, popularly known as Chuni Goswami, passed away in Kolkata. The 82-year-old former footballer was admitted hospital in the city earlier on Thursday and passed away at 5:00 pm after suffering a cardiac arrest. Reportedly, he had been suffering from ailments including blood sugar, prostate and nerve problems.
Goswami, who played football for Mohun Bagan and the Indian national team, led the side to Asian Games Gold Medal in 1962 and Silver in 1964. After having a great football career, he decided to shift his focus to cricket.
Playing for Bengal, Goswami was a first-class cricketer. He was a right-handed batsman and a right-handed medium bowler.
Goswami scored 1,592 runs in 46 matches at an average of 28.42. His bowling figures saw him pick up 47 wickets in 46 matches with an average of 24.08.
Playing as an all-rounder, Goswami led Bengal to the Ranji Trophy final in the 1971/72 season.
On hearing the news of Goswami's demise, the Board of Control for Cricket in India took to Twitter expressing grief over the matter.
"BCCI mourns the death of Subimal ‘Chuni’ Goswami, an all-rounder in the truest sense. He captained the Indian national football team & led to them to gold in the 1962 Asian Games. He later played first-class cricket for Bengal & guided them to the final of Ranji Trophy in 1971-72," wrote BCCI.
