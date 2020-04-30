Check out legendary footballer Chuni Goswami's first-class figures

On Thursday, legendary Mohun Bagan star Subimal Goswami, popularly known as Chuni Goswami, passed away in Kolkata. The 82-year-old former footballer was admitted hospital in the city earlier on Thursday and passed away at 5:00 pm after suffering a cardiac arrest. Reportedly, he had been suffering from ailments including blood sugar, prostate and nerve problems.

Goswami, who played football for Mohun Bagan and the Indian national team, led the side to Asian Games Gold Medal in 1962 and Silver in 1964. After having a great football career, he decided to shift his focus to cricket.