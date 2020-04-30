When Chuni Goswami turned down English giants Tottenham Hotspurs to stay at Mohun Bagan

Subimal Goswami, popularly known as Chuni, the former Indian football team captain and a former first-class cricketer for Bengal passed away at 82 on Thursday, April 30.

Playing as a striker, Goswami led the Indian team to Asian Games Gold Medal in 1962.

The Indian captain also revealed that the Premier League giant Tottenham Hotspur invited him for a trial in England.

According to Goswami, he rejected the opportunity to play for the English club as there was so much 'uncertainty' in playing abroad.

The former administrator of the Mohun Bagan club Dhiren-da asked Goswami "What will you do there, staying all alone?” after which the striker decided not to go for the trials in England.

The Bengal club captain also revealed that he never accepted any payments from Mohun Bagan as he played for the club out of pure emotion and pride.

"We got a banana and a piece of toast after practice at Mohun Bagan, that was enough for us," he said.

However, Goswami had no regrets with his decision to stay in India and he believed if Indian footballers continue to play well, they will get many opportunities to play abroad and that will be a trendsetter as Indian players come cheaper than the western players.