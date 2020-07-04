Chinese badminton great Lin Dan announces retirement; rival Lee Chon Wei leads tributes

Beijing: Chinese badminton great Lin Dan on Saturday announced his retirement and brought an end to his 20-year glorious career with the national team.
"From 2000 to 2020, after 20 years, I have to say goodbye to the national team. It is very difficult to speak it out," the two time Olympic gold medalist said on Weibo, China's Twitter-like social media, reports Xinhua news agency.
According to the Chinese Badminton Association, Lin Dan had submitted a formal retirement application a few days ago. Taking into consideration Lin's personal preference and his current situation, the Chinese badminton national team agreed to Lin's retirement.
Meanwhile, Malaysian badminton great and Lee Chong Wei who retired from the sport last year in June, hailed his glorious career.
"We knew this day would arrive, Heavy moment of our lives; You pulled down the curtain gracefully, You were king where we fought so proudly; Your final wave all four disappear, Within the hush of silent tear," tweeted Lee Chong Wei.
Lin Dan and Lee Chong Wei were professional rivals. In the 40 games they played against each other, the Chinese great won 28.
Twitter also hailed the Chinese legend. "Lin dan, a two time Olympic champion, five-time World champion and six-time All England Champion. Happy retirement legend," wrote a Twitter user. "My favourite professional #badminton player of all time, Lin Dan, has just announced his retirement. His career has been crazy with achievements like being the only person to defend an Olympic gold in men's singles. You continue to inspire me! Hope you never stop training," said another Twitter user.
